Why Jodie Sweetin’s Body Almost ‘Shut Down’ During Reality Show Challenge

Hallmark star Jodie Sweetin has been competing in the CBS reality show “Beyond the Edge.” She recently revealed that one competition was so harrowing, she could actually feel her body shutting down during the challenge.

‘I Started Crying,’ She Said About the Challenge

Sweetin said that her third adventure on “Beyond the Edge” had a challenge that was the toughest thing she ever had done physically, Screenrant reported.

She said: “That swim will forever live in my mind. My body shut down. When I started crying, and I’m like, ‘I’m trying,’ it was because my brain was no longer making my body move…”

She said she took off her flippers while she was swimming because she thought they were too heavy, but then that only made the swim itself even harder. She said Water Safety was so worried that they tried to rescue her, but she screamed at them not to touch her.

“I’ve got it!” she recalled yelling at the safety team.

In an interview with Parade, Sweetin said that she was mentally trying to keep moving forward in the swim, but her body was wrecked.

“It was quite possibly the hardest physical thing I’ve ever had to do,” she recalled. “And then there’s the mental challenge of overcoming that and being like, ‘I am not giving up. No matter how long it takes, no matter what I do, I will float on my back if I have to.’ It changed me.”

Sweetin told E! News that she had already run a mile and a half, “full speed through the forest” before she had to swim to shore, which made it even harder.

Sweetin told Parade that the challenges don’t look nearly as hard on TV as they were in real life.

“People probably think I’m a baby,” she said. “You have no idea how absolutely hard it was.”

She added that they really didn’t get much sleep, because they had to sleep on bamboo and would wake up with bruises.

Sweetin had a major ankle injury in 2017 which affected her performance on the show sometimes, Screenrant reported. She has metal plates in her ankle to this day.

“I had to listen to my body and certain things,” she told Parade. “I did not want to break my ankle again or break my foot in another place, because I remember being out of it for months… So that was always in the back of my mind.”

She’s Been Living in the Jungles of Panama

According to a CBS press release, “Beyond the Edge … features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone… For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild.”

Sweetin has been competing alongside Lauren Alaina (from “Roadhouse Romance”,) and Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Colton Underwood, and Eboni K. Williams.

In an interview with Parade, Sweetin said one of the things that inspired her to join the show was that it was filmed during COVID and she really wanted to get out and do something. She also liked the idea of doing something she had never done before.

“I’ve been trying to say yes to things that are incredible opportunities,” she said.

Sweetin is raising money for Girls Inc. through participating on the show.

Sweetin is perhaps best known for her role on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” She has also starred in TV movies, including several Hallmark movies. Some of Sweetin’s Hallmark movies included “Entertaining Christmas,” “Merry & Bright,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” and “Finding Santa.”

