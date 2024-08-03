Hallmark Star Seemingly Shades Former Co-Star After Controversial Performance

AHallmark star took to social media to share her thoughts on a controversial topic, and her posts seemed to shade a former co-star. After the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure criticized the ceremony. She felt that the ceremony mocked the Last Supper. Her Hallmark colleague and former “Full House” co-star, Jodie Sweetin, however, clapped back.

In one social media post, Sweetin wrote, “Tell me you don’t know about art or history, without TELLING me you don’t know about art and history.”

The Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics Divided Viewers

On July 27, Bure shared a post on Instagram where she detailed her take on the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. She had previously shared the videos via her Instagram stories.

Bure slammed the ceremony for what she felt was an attempt to mock Christianity and the Last Supper. In her Instagram post, she mentioned what others have said about it being inspired by Greek mythology. “I’m not buying it,” she said of the Greek mythology explanation.

Artsy shared on July 30 that the performance was inspired by the Jan van Bijlert piece “The Feast of the Gods.” The piece can be seen in a French museum and is based on the Greek god Dionysus.

Shortly after Bure shared her thoughts, Sweetin took to her Instagram stories to share hers.

As Too Fab shared on July 29, Sweetin initially reposted something from another Instagram content creator. The post, originally from Matt Bernstein’s page, @mattxiv, showed still photos from both the opening ceremony and “The Feast of the Gods.”

He wrote, “the drag queens at the olympics were re-creating the feast of dionysus, not the last supper.” He continued, “and even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what’s the harm? why is it a ‘parody’ and not a tribute? can drag queens not be Christian too?”

Bernstein wrote in the caption of his post, “not the last supper but THEY ATE.”

Sweetin also reshared another Instagram post from a creator who also tried to clarify the ceremony was inspired by Dionysus rather than the Last Supper. She wrote, “Tell me you don’t know about art or history, without TELLING me you don’t know about art and history.”

The Hallmark star did not name Bure directly. However, the timing and what Sweetin shared signaled she was responding to what Bure and others with the same mindset said of the opening ceremony.

Sweetin’s Response Received Lots of Support

Redditors had quite a bit to say Bure and Sweetin’s posts.

“Candace and Jodie are so different that I have often wondered how they could work together or stand to be around each other. It isn’t like they disagree about trivial things like who is better—N SYNC or Backstreet Boys. They have completely different values,” read one Redditor’s comment in the Pop Culture Chat subreddit.

“I love that Jodie and Candace used to be close and when Candace turned out to be an [expletive], Jodie stood up for what’s right. I imagine that’s not easy and I’m proud of her,” another Redditor shared.

“This is why Stephanie is my favorite Tanner daughter,” someone else wrote in the Entertainment subreddit. As fans of Sweetin and Bure know, the two co-starred in the series “Full House” as well as the reboot “Fuller House.”

“I love Jodie Sweetin. She’s such a cool, open-minded person,” added another fan.

“Yesss Jodie .. come thru for the LGBTQAI,” read another Redditor’s comment. That was likely a reference to the fact the opening ceremony included drag queens.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, read, “I’ve always been team Stephanie over Team DJ. Thank you @candacecbure for continuing to show reasons why everyone should join team Stephanie!”

That poster continued, “Love your work as always #JodieSweetin When your ‘faith’ blinds you objectively provable reality, it’s not reality that is wrong.”

Another X user tweeted, “In a world of entitled and holier-than-thou Candace Cameron Bures, be a Jodie Sweetin. I always liked Stephanie Tanner anyways. Dance on.”