Jodie Sweetin’s Tribute to Bob Saget: ‘You Were Supposed To Be Here Longer’

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” shared a moving tribute to her on-screen dad, Bob Saget. Saget was found dead at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida.

Sweetin Said: ‘We Never Missed a Chance to Tell Each Other, ‘I Love You'”

In an Instagram post, Sweetin shared that Saget was the best TV dad she ever had, and they never missed a chance to say that they loved each other. She said he was usually had to have the last “I love you” in a conversation.

She wrote: “There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, “I love you”. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…'”

Sweetin said that Saget introduced her to some of her favorite music, and they shared a love of comedy and had hundreds of inside jokes. She said she had many memories of their time together.

“He and Dave dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual,” she wrote, sharing some of her favorite memories. “Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out ‘Bob’d’ Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me.”

She said he would sometimes “drive you nuts” but “was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated.” She wrote that if he even thought that a joke might have gone too far, he would always call and apologize.

She wrote: “He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others.”

Danica McKellar replied to Sweetin’s post, writing: “Thank you for this beautiful tribute. 🙏❤🙏”

Sweetin is perhaps best known for her role on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” She has also starred in TV movies, including several Hallmark movies, and had numerous other guest roles. Some of Sweetin’s Hallmark movies included “Entertaining Christmas,” “Merry & Bright,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” and “Finding Santa.”

Bure & Stamos Also Posted About Saget’s Death

Other “Full House” cast members are also sharing their heartbreak.

Bure posted on Twitter the night that the news broke, writing: “I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

John Stamos also tweeted about Saget’s death. He wrote, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Saget’s Cause of Death Is Unknown

Saget’s cause of death is currently unknown. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that there were no signs of foul play and no signs of drug use. He was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

Heavy reported that emergency transmissions showed that he was found not breathing and without a pulse. He was found by a security officer.

His family told Daily Variety in a statement: ““We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

