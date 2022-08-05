Bob Saget’s Widow Felt He Was ‘Right By My Side’ at Jodie Sweetin’s Wedding

Hallmark and “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin recently married her long-time fiance Mescal Wasilewski, and she had a star-studded guest list. The new bride opened up about wanting an eclectic, small wedding, and it looked as if she loved every minute of it. Among those in attendance for the celebration was one especially meaningful guest, the widow of Sweetin’s “Full House” star Bob Saget. His widow, Kelly Rizzo, shared sweet sentiments with Sweetin on Instagram as the Hallmark entertainer revealed she had just gotten married.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rizzo ‘Loved’ Being Included in Sweetin’s Big Day

When Sweetin shared a photo from the wedding on her Instagram page after the celebration, Rizzo was one of many guests to comment on the post. Not only did she gush over Sweetin, but she also referenced her much-beloved husband.

“What a[n] honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much,” Rizzo wrote. She also added a string of red heart emojis to her comment. Hundreds of people “liked” Rizzo’s comment, and several responded specifically to her note with additional comments. “This was so beautiful,” one person noted, while another wrote, “you are the sweetest! Bob was so lucky to have you.” Several of Sweetin’s fans specifically acknowledged they were certain Saget was, indeed, watching over his on-screen daughter on her big day.

Sweetin & Saget Had Been Close

Fans and former co-stars alike were stunned in January when Saget suddenly died. The news devastated Sweetin, as well as all of her “Full House” co-stars, and she shared a touching tribute to Saget at the time on her Instagram page.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slight of who he was,” Sweetin began in her tribute post. She added, “we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you…’ And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…’” Sweetin recalled Saget and fellow “Full House” star Dave Coulier “dancing together at my 13the Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual,” as well as weekends she spent at Saget’s house with his daughters when she was young.

Saget also frequently told Sweetin he was proud of her, and Sweetin noted he was “a wonderful human being” and “so genuine.” She also joked she would “tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that.” The “Full House” star also wrote he should have been around longer and used the epic “How Rude” phrase that was uttered by her character Stephanie Tanner many times over the years.

A couple of weeks after Saget’s death, Sweetin told “Today” that Rizzo, Saget’s three daughters, and many of the “Full House” stars spent a lot of time together. “There was a lot of laughter. There was a lot of ridiculous storytelling… He knew he was loved but I don’t think he had any idea that he was this beloved by so many people,” Sweetin said of those gatherings. Saget surely would have been front-and-center as a proud guest at Sweetin’s wedding if he could have attended, and Rizzo’s presence seemed likely to be a big comfort on this day of celebration.