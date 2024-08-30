Hallmark Actor ‘Very Upset’ After Cheating Allegations: Report

Hallmark actor Joey Lawrence is said to be having a hard time with his split from Samantha Cope.

“Once they split, things got exponentially better between him and his ex wife and their girls. Joey’s strong and strong in his faith so he’s trying to take it all in stride, but he is very disappointed and upset at how all of this has turned out,” a source told People magazine in a story published on August 26.

On August 22, TMZ reported that Edward Rider, estranged husband of actress Melina Alves, claimed that something was going on between Alves and Lawrence. The claim was made in divorce papers that Rider had previously filed in New Jersey.

Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in 2022 and have one daughter together. Lawrence also has two daughters with ex-wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson. He was previously married to Michelle Vella.

Heavy previously reached out to a rep for Lawrence for comment and did not hear back.

Joey Lawrence Has Been Accused of Having an Affair With a Co-Star

In Rider’s divorce documents, he accused his wife of having an affair that began in March.

Cope listed the date of her separation from Lawrence as being in June. Around that time, she had shared a cryptic post on social media.

“Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are a freedom. Some things are a second chance,” the quote read, in part.

Now, People magazine’s source claims that Lawrence and Cope “had a working relationship and were partners on a couple things.” The insider also explained that Lawrence was “empathetic” to his co-star, who was going through a tough time.

“He knew she was also going through a divorce. He was very empathetic to her situation as well and called her collateral damage when it comes to all this,” the source said.

In the time since, Alves has released a statement, denying having any sort of sexual relationship with Lawrence.

Samantha Cope Requested Sole Physical Custody of Her Daughter

In her divorce filing, Cope requested sole physical custody of her and Lawrence’s daughter, Dylan Rose. According to Page Six, Cope included very strict parameters that she’d like met when it comes to her only child.

For starters, Cope wants full discretion on when Lawrence can see Dylan. That won’t change until Dylan is old enough to decide if and when — and how often — she wants to see her dad.

“Once Dylan is 3 or older, Joe will have the option to take her for 2 nights in her home location if he is not working and can facilitate her visiting,” the court documents read, in part, according to Page Six.

“He will not take her for long, extended periods of time until she is old enough to specifically ask for the visitation time and all parties agree and able to facilitate. He must be available for the full time she is visiting while she is a minor. She is not to be in the presence of any non-family members while with Joe unless agreed upon by Samantha,” the docs also read.

