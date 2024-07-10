Former Hallmark Actor Declares He Picked the ‘Wrong Thing to Do With My Life’

A former Hallmark actor recently revealed serious regrets about choosing acting as a career. John Corbett, who starred in Hallmark’s “November Christmas” and “A Smile as Big as the Moon,” shared his thoughts in a brutally honest podcast episode.

Here’s what you need to know:

John Corbett Admitted He Doesn’t Like Being Told What to Do

During the July 3 episode of the “Fly on the Wall” podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Corbett opened up about his acting career. Toward the end of the podcast, he said, “I can reveal now, I picked the f*cking wrong thing to do with my life, right?”

Corbett prefaced that revelation by noting, “Look, I’m at the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and in show business. And it’s just a fact.” He felt he had no reason to hold back from making that admission now.

He shared, “For one, since I was a kid, I hate to be told what to do, f*cking by any authority figure.”

The former Hallmark actor continued, “So I picked something to do with my whole life, for my fulfillment of my work life, which is, ‘Dude, stand here. Say this. Put this on. Look this way. Say it faster. Cut your hair like this.'”

The actor and the podcast co-hosts also acknowledged that while Corbett has a lengthy resume of acting roles, he has often been cast as a love interest, not necessarily a leading man.

As Corbett explained his regret in choosing to be an actor, he pointed out, “As an actor in my position, which is, you know, always second, third banana in something… Yeah, I’m not Emma f*cking Stone…I’m not collaborating with the writers.”

One of the podcast hosts, seemingly Carvey, suggested, “You feel like a puppet.” Corbett concurred and reiterated in his role, he’s “no part of any creative process.”

The Hallmark Alum Felt Unfulfilled Creatively

Corbett noted, “Here’s the part of the puppet. Have you ever sat in a f*cking waiting room of a doctor’s office for like an hour and you’re going, ‘What the f*ck?’ For me, that’s what making a movie is like, because I’m not part of any creative process.”

The actor admitted he might sound ungrateful. Corbett noted, “For my work life, I made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me in every f*cking restaurant I go in. I’m a friend of the world’s.”

However, Corbett countered, “But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn’t write one f*cking line. I didn’t write one joke to make people laugh. So it’s been unfulfilling on that level.”

Podcast listeners had a mixed response to Corbett’s comments about regretting his career choice. Some thought he was great on the podcast, while others disliked his commentary on regretting his career. A few pointed out he could still pursue writing and directing.

“This was the most enjoyable episode in a long time, John is so fun to listen to,” one Instagram user noted.

Another podcast listener commented, “John Corbett, you have the best stories and such great energy!!”

A listener shared on X, formerly Twitter, “Ouch..nice guy, I’ve met him, boy how about a little gratitude for having a career that has enabled a roof over you and your family’s HEAD? Perspective…actors…humans…sheesh.”

“Rich People Problems are weird y’all,” tweeted someone else.

“So? Write a script. Produce an indie. Learn how to edit. There’s no law stopping you,” a different post on X read.

“No time like the present, he can do it. He’s literally John Corbett,” pointed out a separate poster.