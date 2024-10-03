Search for the Next Hallmark Hunk Kicks Off With Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes & BJ Britt

Gentlemen, start your engines! The race is on to find the Hallmark Channel’s next Christmas movie heartthrob.

On October 3, 2024, the stars of Hallmark’s upcoming trilogy “The Groomsmen” — longtime Hallmark hunks Tyler Hynes, Jonathan Bennett, and BJ Britt — appeared together in New York to introduce the 10 contestants who will compete in the new Hallmark+ reality competition, “Finding Mr. Christmas.” Hosted and executive produced by Bennett, with Melissa Peterman co-starring as lead judge, the series is set to premiere on October 31.

Tyler Hynes, Jonathan Bennett & BJ Britt Lead ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Contestants in ‘Hot’ Dance

The “Finding Mr. Christmas” contestants have clearly been taking notes from the trio. They all appeared onstage at a joint event held by Hallmark Media and People, marking a 40-day countdown to the magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue. The entire crew performed a choreographed dance that Bennett, Hynes and Britt also perform in “The Groomsmen” movies, which premiere October 17 on Hallmark+.

The Instagram account for Hallmark+ posted a live video from the event that showed the men onstage, during which organizers struggled to find the right song for the dance — “Shake Your Groove Thing” by Peaches & Herb.

As they all stood waiting for the right song to play, the audience laughed as Bennett quipped, “It’s going great! It’s going really well.”

But as soon as the song started, the “Groomsmen” trio and the “Finding Mr. Right” contestants all got their groove on with coordinated dance moves, much to the delight of Hallmark fans watching on their devices.

One commented, “H-O-L-Y M-O-L-Y!!! Now that’s some 🔥🔥🔥 men on that stage 🙌❤️ I might have to watch this OVER, OVER, OVER 😂😂😂

Another quipped, “Hotties of Hallmark! I love it! 🔥”

Someone else wrote, “So very hot and excellent job!!👏🔥”

Jonathan Bennett Gives Mini Challenges to All 10 Contestants on the ‘Today Show’

Play

Earlier in the day, Bennett appeared on the third hour of the “Today Show” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager to promote “Finding Mr. Christmas,” Hallmark’s first unscripted reality competition, designed to find its next leading man.

The winner of the series will star in the final original Hallmark Christmas movie of 2024, “Happy Howlidays” co-starring Jessica Lowndes, who revealed on September 23 that she’d just wrapped filming the movie, without giving away who her newcomer co-star was. The movie is slated to premiere on Hallmark Channel on December 21.

“What we do, we take 10 hunks, we put ’em in a house and they compete to become Hallmark’s next movie star,” Bennett explained to Kotb and Hager, who will make her own Hallmark debut with a cameo in Hynes’ “Holiday Romance: A Chiefs Love Story,” set to premiere on November 30.

“We put them through all sorts of challenges,” Bennett continued. “We take all the Hallmark tropes you’ve come to love (in) Hallmark movies — the meet-cute, the apology, the photo shoot” and, Bennett said, “we turn it into a challenge.”

Bennett then introduced all 10 contestants onto the “Today Show” set and ran them through a series of mini-challenges, including reciting a line in the “most romantic” way possible, a sing-off between two contestants who are Broadway actors, and a “sexy Santa smolder.”

Kotb exclaimed, “We love them all!” and Hager agreed, “We think they should tie!”