Jonathan Bennett Signs Major Deal with Hallmark

Jonathan Bennett just signed a major deal with Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company behind the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. His deal follows recent announcements from Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, and Brennan Elliott.

Bennett Signed an Exclusive Deal with Hallmark

Bennett has signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Crown Media, Deadline reported. The report did not indicate how long the deal would last. However, Deadline noted that this is an exclusive, multi-picture deal.

Bennett told Deadline about the news: “I am so proud of the work I have done in my Hallmark movies. Most recently with back-to-back GLAAD Media Award nominations for ‘The Christmas House’ and ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.’ I’m so fortunate and proud that Hallmark is a champion for representation. I can’t wait for all that is ahead.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said about the news: “Jonathan is a fantastic partner and ambassador for our brand and what we represent. We look forward to working with him on more exciting projects.”

Bennett shared the news on Instagram.

He wrote, ” am proud to be a part of @hallmarkchannel and the heartwarming stories we get to tell, that are based in love and family. It’s exciting that love and family means so many different things to so many different people, and Hallmark gives a giant platform for those stories to be told authentically. Sharing this news about this network and these stories is one of the most proud days I’ve ever had. Let’s make some movies!”

His followers and colleagues congratulated him in the replies.

Tyler Hynes replied, “This a good man right here 🤍.”

Lacey Chabert wrote, “So happy for you ❤️.”

Jonathan Bennett Just Got Married

Bennett has had a lot of exciting news to announce recently. In late March, he married his fiance, Jaymes Vaughn. They were married in Mexico at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel with about 100 guests attending, Today reported.

Bennett told Today: “It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect.”

Danica McKellar, who recently signed an exclusive deal with GAC Family, attended Bennett’s wedding and posted about it on Instagram.

She shared photos from the wedding and wrote, “We got to witness the most incredibly pure and beautiful expression of love and commitment, watching my dear friend @jonathandbennett get married to the love of his life, @jaymesv. It was the kind of life-affirming ceremony that somehow manages to rekindle your own marriage. 💖 And it was the kind of spirited reception that leaves you with blisters on your feet from all the dancing! 💃🕺”

Then she added: “Jonathan & Jaymes, I cannot thank you enough for including us in your chosen family to be a part of this sacred event! We love you so much! Here’s to a lifetime of happiness together!! ❤️”

Bennett replied, “You are the best.”

Vaughan wrote, “So thankful you two were able to join us. It meant the world to us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2022 Movie Lineup