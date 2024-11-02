Why Jonathan Bennett’s Husband Was ‘Denied Entry’ at His L.A. Premiere

Leading Hallmark Channel star Jonathan Bennett rarely goes anywhere without his number one hype man, Jaymes Vaughan — his husband of nearly three years. But at the Los Angeles premiere of Bennett’s new reality series, “Finding Mr. Christmas,” Vaughan nearly got turned away.

On November 1, 2024, Vaughan shared a funny social media post about the mix-up, revealing that security at the event thought his t-shirt, which read “Jonathan Bennett is My Favorite,” signaled that he was just a big fan of the “Mean Girls” alum.

“I thought I was gonna be so clever showing up to the event in this shirt,” Vaughan wrote. “Instead they mistook me for a fan and initially denied me entry 😂.”

“I am a fan though,” Vaughan added, going on to share why he’s so impressed with his husband for creating, producing and starring in two huge Hallmark projects in 2024 — “Finding Mr. Christmas” and “The Groomsmen” trilogy, which both premiered on Hallmark+ in October.

Melissa Peterman Says She Loves How Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan ‘Root for Each Other’

In Vaughan’s post after the October 29 premiere event, he went on to say that he’s Bennett’s “biggest” fan, pointing out how hard he’d worked to make “Finding Mr. Christmas” a reality.

“I know how much it took for him to pull this show off,” Vaughan wrote. “The years of work that went in to making it happen. And it turned out amazing, fun, funny, heartfelt, and so much more. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Vaughan, who first met and interviewed Bennett in 2016 when he was an entertainment host on “Celebrity Page,” often sings his husband’s praises in the press and on social media.

“The thing that makes him so special is, like, the Jonathan-ness of him,” he told Heavy in December 2023, describing how Bennett tends to achieve anything he puts his mind to. “It’s what everyone in our friend group says, too. That’s just Jonathan.”

At the premiere of “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which gives 10 hunky hopefuls the chance to become Hallmark’s next leading man, Bennett’s co-star Melissa Peterman told People that she loves how he and Vaughan support each other.

“I’ll tell you what works,” she said. “As someone who has watched them together, they are both rooting for each other. And I think that is the key to any (couple), is that they both root for each other and they both feel lucky to be with that person.”

Bennett often brings up his husband’s projects while promoting his own, including Vaughan’s upcoming holiday album, “Feels Like Christmas.” He’s also often said that he’d love for Vaughan to land a role on Hallmark.

In 2023, Bennett told GLAAD, “I would love to do a Christmas movie with my husband. And even if he’s not my co-star, my husband’s such a talented amazing singer. Wouldn’t it be fun if he played a singer in a Hallmark Christmas movie where we go and watch his performance?”

Hallmark Stars Love Jonathan Bennett’s Supportive Hubby: ‘Legend Status’

During a year full of huge achievements for Bennett, including his Broadway debut in January, Vaughan has fully embraced his role as Bennett’s support system and hype man — and Bennett’s Hallmark colleagues love it.

On October 19, Vaughan shared a funny video about serving as his husband’s uber-flexible social media guru as Bennett worked on his endorsement deal with Nissan in Japan. Vaughan wrote that he could probably recite his husband’s lines “in my sleep” because he’d heard them so many times.

Many of the couple’s Hallmark friends commented on the post, including Cindy Busby, who called Vaughan “the bestest husband!”

Bennett’s “The Groomsmen” co-star B.J. Britt wrote, “Lol!😂😂 @jaymesv Is there nothing you can’t do?!🥳👏🏾🔥🥂”

Nikki DeLoach chimed in, “You are a rockstar ❤️” and Vaughan replied, “you know I got your back too!”

Andrew Walker commented, “Legend status 🔥” and “A Carol For Two” star Ginna Claire Mason added, “I love you, James”

“The Groomsmen” trilogy is available to stream on Hallmark+ and new episodes of “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which premiered on October 31, are released each Thursday on the streamer.