Jonathan Bennett Gushes Over Former Co-Star’s Latest Work: ‘Absolutely Exhilarating’

Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett has been busy promoting his Christmas movie “The Holiday Sitter” in recent weeks, but he recently took a few moments to praise a former co-star of his. Hallmark fans have to go way, way back to remember this movie pairing, but once upon a time, Bennett played a handsome athlete who was the crush of Lindsay Lohan’s character in “Mean Girls.” Bennett and Lohan have followed different acting paths since then, but he still has lots of great things to say about her.

Jonathan Bennett Is Thrilled to See Lohan on Screens Again

“Mean Girls” was released in 2004 and starred Lohan as Cady Heron and Bennett as Aaron Samuels. The film also included Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Amanda Seyfried, and Ana Gasteyer. The iconic film is still referenced and watched today, nearly two decades later, and was even incorporated into a “Bachelorette” preview for the most recent season.

Bennett’s connection to Lohan remains solid, despite not having worked together recently, and he gushed over her during a chat with OK! Magazine at Christmas Con. He explained he was thrilled she recently did a movie for Netflix titled, “Falling for Christmas,” and explained, “It’s so much fun to see Lindsay back where she belongs, which is making rom-coms for the fans.”

Bennett Got a Little ‘Jealous’ While Watching Lohan’s Movie

“Falling for Christmas” debuted in November and has been a big hit. Hallmark star Jack Wagner plays Lohan’s father, a rich hotel tycoon. “Glee” star Chord Overstreet portrays a charming lodge owner who helps care for Lohan’s character after she has a skiing accident and ends up with amnesia.

Lohan’s movie certainly has a Hallmark-like Christmas movie premise, and this new romantic comedy movie performance was a major hit with Bennett. “It’s what she does best and it’s what I love to see her do.” He added, “To see her shine in a comedy for Netflix is absolutely exhilarating.” Bennett also admitted, “It was so funny because I got a little jealous to see her fall in love with another guy on screen. I was like, ‘Hey, that’s my job!'”

Bennett also admitted he would love the opportunity to do a “Mean Girls” sequel or reunion of some sort. Nothing concrete has developed yet, but “I would jump on a plane faster than anything to shoot a Mean Girls reunion because I love it,” the actor teased. He mentioned the fans want to see it happen too, and he credited Fey and Lorne Michaels for “my whole life and career.” The Hallmark star also noted, “If they call me, I will pick up the phone.”

Bennett is keeping quite busy with his current projects in the meantime though. As fans continue to gush over “The Holiday Sitter,” his IMDb page details several other projects that will debut soon. The thriller “Snow Falls” will be released in January 2023, and two more movies titled “The Plus One” and “Day Six” are in the works too. As for Lohan, her next project is another Netflix rom-com titled “Irish Wish,” which should premiere sometime in 2023.