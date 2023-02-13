Hallmark’s Jonathan Bennett Heading to ‘Fantasy Island’

In real life, Hallmark Channel fan-favorite Jonathan Bennett has spent the last few days in India, but on TV he’s about to head to “Fantasy Island.” On Instagram, the actor has been sharing photos and videos from his first-ever trip to Mumbai with his husband, TV host and entrepreneur Jaymes Vaughan, but has also shared clips from his upcoming guest appearance on the FOX show, airing February 13, 2023 — including a zany dance that he’s jokingly hoping will prove he has the “best moves.”

Jonathan Bennett Dances His Way Onto ‘Fantasy Island’

In December 2022, Bennett starred in Hallmark’s groundbreaking romantic comedy “The Holiday Sitter,” which was the network’s first movie focused on the love story of a same-sex couple.

In the new episode of “Fantasy Island,” a reboot of the original series that aired from 1977 to 1984, Bennett is coupled up with fellow guest star Aaron Costa Ganis, stuck in a day that keeps repeating itself, much like the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” According to Memorable TV, Bennett’s character — Oliver — wants to propose to his partner Emilio, played by Ganis, “in a grand and unexpected way, but when Emilio rejects him, Oliver is forced to relive the day over and over again.”

Bennett’s character has to propose in a variety of ways, from getting down on one knee on the beach to performing a zany dance leading up to the proposal, as seen in a clip Bennett shared via Instagram the morning of the episode’s premiere.

Over the video, he wrote, “Do I have the best moves you’ve ever seen in your life?” and gave fans two options: “Yes” or “100%”

His husband, Vaughan, commented, “I’m so glad the world is getting to see the cutting edge dance moves I have to put up w….I mean…that I am lucky enough to get to see everyday around the house”

In Bennett’s Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of himself on set with actor John Gabriel, one of the series’ regulars, and gushed about working with him.

“@theofficialjohngabriel is an absolute gem. Great guy. Fantastic actor,” he wrote, and then quipped, “Super ugly. Watch us be super ugly Monday night together.”

Gabriel shared the photo in his own Instagram Stories and wrote, “Haha! Likewise my brotha … The energy and vibe you brought to the set was incredible!”

Bennett’s “Forever and a Day” episode of “Fantasy Island,” now in its second season, airs February 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.

Jonathan Bennett is Exploring India With His Husband

While promoting his upcoming guest role on “Fantasy Island,” Bennett has been in Mumbai, India, sharing glimpses of his first time in the country with fans via Instagram.

Alongside a video montage posted on February 8, he wrote, “Traveled to work on a project, got to bring the hubs so we could explore more of the world together.”

The couple has gone sightseeing, jokingly documented Bennett’s multiple stops at Starbucks, and shared photos and videos of them relaxing by the pool at the luxury Taj Mahal Palace hotel, which first opened in 1903. Vaughan also shared several sightseeing photos and videos on February 10, including the couple, who were married in Mexico in early 2022, in front of a colorful Mumbai mural.

Bennett and Vaughan are such avid travelers that they started a successful travel company together called OUTbound, which coordinates all-inclusive trips for LGBTQ+ clients, from exploring the Christmas markets of Europe to an upcoming cruise from Vienna to Budapest.