Jonathan Bennett Pulls Stunning Prank on Fellow Hallmark Star: ‘So Messed Up’

Actor Jonathan Bennett might want to watch his back. After he pulled an epic prank on his good friend and Hallmark Channel colleague Rachel Boston, her fans are eager to see her get payback — and she’s promised she will.

On August 22, 2024, Bennett posted a video of himself and Boston — on vacation in Park City, Utah — about to jump into a lake, fully dressed, just for fun. Holding hands, they smiled at the camera and then counted up to their jump — “1! 2! 3!”

But as soon as Boston leaped into the air, dressed in a white halter top and matching skirt, Bennett let go of her hand and watched her jump into the lake by herself as he laughed hysterically. Screaming and laughing in disbelief as she came up for air, Boston shouted at Bennett as she swam back to the platform.

Over the video, Bennett wrote, “After 20+ years of friendship she should have known better.”

In the comment section of the post, Boston wrote, “Let’s jump in the lake, he said. It will be fun, he said 😂😂😂 !!! JONATHAN!!!”

Bennett then replied, “how in the hell did you actually think I was going to do this in my clothes?!?”

Jonathan Bennett’s Husband Says He’ll Help Rachel Boston Get Him Back

Boston and Bennett, along with his husband Jaymes Vaughan, have shared other videos and photos from their Utah getaway, but none have attracted more reaction than Bennett’s stunning prank.

One person wrote on Instagram, “Oh my! She should pull you in 😂” and Bennett replied, “she’d have to catch me first!”

Another commented, “Sounds like you need to figure out how to prank him Rachel!”

Boston responded, “I’m on it!”

When someone advised her to “poll your fans for suggestions for the greatest payback ever,” Boston called it a “fabulous idea.”

Even Vaughan, who’s been the subject of many of Bennett’s pranks and humorous videos over the years, offered his assistance by writing, “lemme know if you need help getting him back 🙃”

Many fans also commented on Bennett and Boston’s bond, including one who wrote, “if the Hallmark family friendships are even half as genuine as they seem, what an amazing family to be a part of. ❤️ Love to see you having fun on and off set together! 😂”

In December 2022, Boston provided some insight into her long friendship with Bennett in an Instagram post, sharing that they met at a New York City audition when she was just 17.

“That night, he asked me if I wanted to go see a movie,” she wrote. “I thought it was a date. Spoiler alert – you guys – it was not a date … it was the beginning of a friendship that has spanned two decades.”

“We’ve been there for each other during the highest highs and life’s biggest challenges,” she continued. “We were together during the filming of our very first tv shows, making a Christmas movie together, and in 2022, we rode on a bus with our @hallmarkchannel family to Radio City Music Hall. It was magic.”

Hallmark Stars React to Jonathan Bennett’s Latest Prank

Many of Bennett and Boston’s Hallmark colleagues weighed in on the prank, too — and Bennett warned some of them they could be next on his list of victims.

When Ashley Williams commented, “HAHAHAAAAAAAA!!!! 😂😂” Bennett replied to her, “you’re next woman”

BJ Britt, who co-stars with Bennett in the upcoming “The Groomsmen” trilogy, wrote, “Lol!!😂😂😂 Hilarious!!!” When Boston replied that Bennett had missed out on some good swimming, Britt responded, “indeed he did!!😂 I’ll be there next time to push @jonathandbennett in😂😉”

Heather Hemmens, who plays Britt’s love interest in “The Groomsmen,” wrote, “Absolute savage 😂😂😂” and Bennett responded, “watch your back”

Hallmark’s Nikki DeLoach called the prank “excellent,” Andrew Walker wrote, “Well played 😂,” and Missy Claire Egan commented, “So messed up😂”

Even Everett Andres, who played Boston’s son in “Dating the Delaneys” and Bennett’s nephew in “The Holiday Sitter,” weighed in, joking, “It’s breaking my heart seeing my uncle do that to my mom!! How could you?”

Bennett has a long history of playing pranks and joking around with his Hallmark pals, often being tapped as the emcee of major events — including hosting Hallmark’s upcoming holiday cruises — because he’s known as the life of the party.

In January 2023, he got big laughs from posting a video in which he convinced another longtime friend, Lacey Chabert, to fall backwards into a snow drift with him.

In 2015, while promoting his Hallmark movie featuring co-star Lexi Giovagnoli, he told Tell-Tale TV, “Any moment I’m on set, I’m always a prankster. I used to put dog treats in the pocket of one of my co-stars on ‘A Dog Walker’s Christmas Tale.’ I would put dog treats in her pocket when she wasn’t looking. And the dogs that were on set were always chasing her around, and she could never figure out why!”