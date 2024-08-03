Where Was ‘Junebug’ Filmed? See Behind-the-Scenes Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Junebug,” premieres on Saturday, August 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Autumn Reeser and Aaron O’Connell. Read on to see behind-the-scenes stories and learn where the movie was filmed.

‘Junebug’ Was Filmed in British Columbia, Canada

“Junebug” was scheduled to film from May 21 through June 10 in the Burnaby, Canada, region, according to UBCP/ACTRA. This movie marks Reeser’s 20th movie for the network, Reeser shared on Instagram.

She posted a touching statement about this special milestone, writing in part: “As I get ready to film my 20th project for @hallmarkchannel, I find myself reflecting on my long relationship with this brand and company.”

She spoke of visiting Kansas City and learning about Hallmark’s history.

“It was incredibly meaningful to learn about the ethics of the company and I feel proud to be part of the brand as they continue to evolve,” she wrote. “One thing I loved was learning how focused Hallmark is on supporting human creativity (they even have an entire floor dedicated it, where we took an art workshop), which, as an artist, felt especially relevant to me with the increasing presence of AI.”

She also shared an emotional Instagram post about balancing her work and children throughout the years.

“Those little boys are finally grown enough where the intensity of that phase of parenting is behind us,” she wrote in part. “Of course, there are the new challenges of parenting pre-teens but WOW do I prefer this phase!! It’s more about coaching them in their choices and marveling at the wonder of their emerging personalities and preferences.”

A reel from Reeser on Facebook shows a bunch of behind-the-scenes moments while filming the new movie.

Reeser also revealed that this is just the beginning of a journey from her.

“My friend @_jessica.amos_ of Stay With Yourself and I will be holding a 4-week online container for Inner Child work starting on August 15th,” she wrote.

Aaron O’Connell also posted about the movie, writing: “Summertime brings me back to trips to the lake house, baseball games, gold medal ribbon ice cream, and flying RC planes in the big yard across from school. Come reconnect to your inner child with @autumn_reeser and I…”

The movie’s director and Hallmark veteran David Weaver also directed the upcoming Christmas movie “Holidazed,” which focuses on five families living on the same street in Oak Bay. The film humorously explores the challenges and joys they experience when coming home for the holidays.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads” “When an eight-year-old version of herself starts appearing to her, Juniper begins to realize that her life is not what she had hoped it would be as a child. Young Junebug pushes Juniper to achieve her dreams, to start writing again, and to collaborate with the cute artist Alex that she recently met to get her life back on track.”

Autumn Reeser is Juniper. According to her bio, she’s starred in both comedic and dramatic roles, including Lizzy Grant on HBO’s “Entourage” and Taylor Townsend on FOX’s “The O.C.” She has appeared in major films like Clint Eastwood’s “Sully” and “The Big Bang” with Antonio Banderas. A favorite on the Hallmark Channel, Reeser has starred in numerous movies for the network. Outside of film and TV, she is a theatre performer and lives in Los Angeles with her two sons, Finn and Dashiell.

Autumn has recently started a service that offers two types of 1-on-1 mentorship intended to “help you step into your full alignment and highest possibility.”

On her website, she writes: “My longer mentorship containers typically consist of three months of intensive bi-weekly work. I draw upon my personal training in depth psychology and Jungian archetypes, healing work, creative tools, meditations, temple arts, your unique astrological chart and my craftsmanship as an artist to cultivate a program that is unique to you and your needs. I also offer single 90-minute alchemy sessions for you to receive guidance with a specific issue or block on your path.”

Alex is played by Aaron O’Connell. According to his bio, he grew up in Dayton, Ohio, with his three sisters. He was introduced to music at a young age by his pianist grandfather. After high school, O’Connell attended Purdue University, studying Health, Fitness, and Nutrition, while also pursuing modeling, leading to work in major magazines and campaigns. O’Connell transitioned into acting, landing a prominent role in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and The Have Nots.” He also starred in Hallmark Channel movies like “12 Gifts of Christmas.” An avid pilot, O’Connell volunteers for Pilots ’N Paws, transporting dogs from shelters to new homes.

Mila Jones, who portrays Reeser’s younger self, was born in September 2015 in Vancouver, Canada, according to IMDb. She’s been acting since she was 2, appearing in commercials for brands including Hallmark. She was in season 4 of “The Good Doctor,” played a supporting lead role in the TV movie “Love is a Piece of Cake,” starred in “The Christmas Book,” appeared in the Netflix series “Maid” and the TV movie “All That Glitters.”

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Donia Kash (Mikah)

Lauren K. Robek (Paula)

Cheyenne Rouleau (Kate)

Chenier Hundal (Ethan)

Stellina Rusich (Mae)

John Murphy (Tom)

Bernie Yao (Rob)

Savannah Miller (Kylie)

Requell Jodeah (Roz)

Tatyana Decker (Ruth)

