Hallmark Movie Star Hospitalized With Infection

Hallmark movie star Justin Baldoni is on the mend after a week-long stay at the hospital.

“Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective,” Baldoni captioned an Instagram post on June 10. Baldoni is known for his role on “Jane the Virgin,” but also starred in the 2012 television movie “Undercover Bridesmaid” on Hallmark.

“God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful. Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John’s. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary. To the friends and family who knew I was here—thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up. And to my wife, my soulmate – who is so stubborn she wouldn’t leave my side and slept on a bench… I love the shit out of you. Forever,” he continued.

In his post, Baldoni shared a few pictures of people who visited him in the hospital, including his wife, Emily, and their two kids, Maxwell and Maiya. Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories, he shared additional photos of himself in the hospital alongside other family members and friends.

Friends & Fans Wished Justin Baldoni a Speedy Recovery

Baldoni didn’t elaborate on why he was hospitalized, but appeared in good spirits and was smiling in most of the photos that he uploaded.

Shortly after Baldoni shared news of his hospital stay, dozens of fans took to the comments section to wish him well.

“So sorry you had to go through this. It’s such a relief that you are recovering and have such a beautiful family who is showering you with love. Love itself is the biggest healer. Get well soon,” one person commented on Baldoni’s Instagram post.

“I cried, I smiled, and I felt this to my soul reading your caption. It feels beautiful went you have built a life on pure heart and soul and purpose/legacy my friend,” someone else added.

“Oh man, I’m so very sorry you and your family have had to walk through this! So happy you’re on the mend. Wishing you so much love and healing, my friend,” a third comment read.

“Oh my goodness, much care and love Justin in your recovery,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Justin Baldoni Has Been Working on ‘It Ends With Us’

For the past few years, Baldoni has been working on the film, “It Ends With Us” — an on-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book by the same name.

Baldoni stars in the film alongside Blake Lively. In April 2024, he chatted with People magazine about the role.

“In some way, playing Ryle was actually very healing to me as Justin. There was parts of me as Justin that I thought that I had maybe worked on and healed that I realized I hadn’t,” he told the outlet.

“Getting to know this character and his depth and his love and his joy and his darkness, I was actually able to work on those parts of myself,” he added.

The film is set to hit theaters on August 9.

