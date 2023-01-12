Bestselling Christian Author’s New Movie Leaves Hallmark for Different Direction

Karen Kingsbury is branching away from Hallmark for her newest movie. Four of her books were turned into popular Hallmark films, but her newest movie is taking a more personal direction.

Kingsbury Is Producing Her Newest Film Herself

Someone Like You: Week 4 – The Allen House So many beautiful interviews and moments, the thrills of behind-the-scenes, and all the heart, soul, and sweat that goes into making a movie like this one! This movie is based on my novel, "Someone Like You." – Karen Kingsbury 2022-11-22T16:49:05Z

Kingsbury’s newest movie is being produced by her own production company, Karen Kingsbury Productions, Christianity Today reported. This is the first time she’s branched out to create her own movie with her personal production studio.

She and her husband invested $2 million into the film, which is called “Someone Like You.” They’re investing another $1 million into advertising and publicity. The funds come from a business partner who sold them their share of a real estate investment.

Kingsbury told her that everyone had advised her not to use her own money or put it all into one movie.

“Everything I heard, I’m going the other way,” she told Christianity Today. “But I feel good about it.”

Publishers Weekly shared that by opening her own production studio, Kingsbury will have full creative control over her new films.

“By producing our own films, we hope to give a wide audience everywhere an experience they haven’t yet had,” Kingsbury told Publishers Weekly. “Through the years, I have learned many things about making a beautiful picture. But this will take my movies and TV shows to an entirely different level.”

The movie started filming in Tennessee and Alabama in October 2022.

“Someone Like You” stars Sarah Fisher and Jake Allyn, Deadline reported. Fisher previously starred in “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and Allyn starred in “Sweet Girl” and “No Man’s Land.” Robyn Lively, Lynn Collins, Bart Johnson, and Scott Reeves are also in the movie.

Kingsbury said about the cast: “The casting process was very competitive, so I am thrilled with the talented actors… This brilliant team resonated deeply with the script and understands the heartfelt and redemptive message of the story. Every day is an adventure. Working with people who actually exist is very different than being buried in the pages of a novel. I’m loving it!”

Kingsbury co-wrote the script with Tyler Russell, who wrote the screenplay for her movie “Maggie’s Christmas Miracle.” The movie is based on her bestselling book. According to the Amazon description, the film is about a woman, Maddie, who discovers she was adopted after her embryo was donated, and she has a sister. She finds out before her family tells her, and eventually meets her biological parents after her late sister’s fiance discovers her identity.

The movie is tentatively releasing in the fall of 2023.

Hallmark Has Turned 4 of Her Books Into Movies

Kingsbury has written more than 70 novels, including one that hit the New York Times’ bestseller list, Christianity Today reported. Hallmark turned four of her books into movies.

Two of those movies were “The Bridge Part 1” and “The Bridge Part 2.”

Preview – Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tune in for a special presentation of Karen Kingbury's The Bridge starring Wyatt Nash, Katie Findlay, Faith Ford and Ted McGinley. Airing Thursday, May 7th at 7pm/6c. Find out more: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/karen-kingsburys-the-bridge-part-2 2020-05-07T02:26:57Z

“A Time to Dance” was also based on one of her novels.

Preview – Karen Kingbury's A Time to Dance – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries John and Abby were once the perfect couple. Now, after 21 years, they are about to lose it all. But when their daughter announces her engagement, they secretly agree to put their divorce plans on hold. Starring Jennie Garth, Dan Payne and Corbin Bernsen. 2022-05-03T18:33:16Z

“Maggie’s Christmas Miracle” was also based on her book. The film starred Jill Wagner and Luke Macfarlane.

Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Premieres Dec. 10 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries! Maggie spent one unforgettable Christmas with a boy when they were teens and she’s never forgotten his magical definition of love. Now a high-powered attorney and a single mother, her young son unexpectedly connects them again but it’s not until Christmas when Maggie finally gets… 2017-11-29T15:44:06Z

In addition, one of her movies — “A Thousand Tomorrows” — was released on Pure Flix and another was released at a number of film festivals, Christianity Today shared.

