Two Hallmark Stars Reveal Why They’ve Been MIA: ‘Laundry List of Fears’

Two Hallmark stars recently revealed why they’ve been MIA. Kat Barrell revealed to fans that she’s been trying to keep up with parenting her children and focusing on them despite her busy life and a “laundry list of fears.”

Jessica Lowndes revealed that she’s been out of touch because she was working on her second Christmas film.

Kat Barrell Said She Feels Like She’s Sprinting All Day

In an Instagram post, Kat Barrell opened up about her life outside TV production. She revealed that she’s been busy parenting and sometimes worrying that she’s not doing enough for her children and missing out on this special time in their lives.

“Most days I feel like I sprint from the second I get up to the moment I tumble back into bed,” she wrote. “Where did the day go? Did I hold them enough? Was I present? Did I look them in the eyes and truly see their beautiful little soul? Did I let the never ending laundry list of fears and groceries and ‘find the other shoe’ cloud my mind too long and rob me of one more fleeting second while they’re still so little? It’s just a season, I remind myself. You’ll find YOU again. But it’s only a season, I remind myself. Dont miss it.”

She added that she’s still here and working, even if she’s not seen as much on social media.

“I know I’ve been MIA a lot and I want you all to know I’m still here!” she wrote.

Then in subsequent posts, she revealed that she has been working on a “Wynonna Earp” project that’s available on Tubi.

Barrell’s most recent project for Hallmark was “Shifting Gears,” a 2024 movie with co-star Tyler Hynes.

Barrell also did a social media project in August with Kyana Teresa, revisiting their characters from “Good Witch.”

They hosted a live signing on Instagram that fans were able to order ahead of time.

Jessica Lowndes Has Been Working on Her 2nd Christmas Film

Jessica Lowndes revealed in August that she’s made a movie with Daniel Lissing, which many fans hoped was a sequel to “A December Bride.” In mid-September, she shared that she’s been MIA again because she was filming another Christmas movie.

“The reason I’ve been MIA… literally, since I’m playing a character named Mia! 😁” she wrote. “Such an EPIC two weeks on set. Can’t wait for next week! This project has been such a gift for numerous reasons. SO excited for you to see this one! 😍🎄🐶”

It’s not clear what network Lowndes’ movie with Lissing or her new Christmas film will air on. While some fans thought it would be Great American Family, the network just shared its Christmas lineup in a press release and Lowndes was not listed in any of the new 2024 films. Both Lowndes and Lissing were listed in older movies for GAF that are being re-aired on Pure Flix.

Lowndes tagged makeup artist Darci Jackson and Charlene Dunn in her post. Her photos included her wearing a Santa hat and a picture of her with an adorable dog wearing a Christmas sweater.

She also shared pictures from filming the same movie in a forest.

Lowndes has recently starred in a variety of films, including a few for Great American Family, “Deadly Midwife” in 2023 for Tubi, and “A Stranger’s Child” in 2024 for Tubi, according to IMDb. In 2022, she signed a non-exclusive multi-picture deal with Great American Family, a representative of GAF confirmed with Heavy.

Lissing is starring in a new Hallmark Christmas movie this season opposite Erin Krakow called “Santa Tell Me,” Hallmark shared in a trailer during the season finale of “When Calls the Heart.”