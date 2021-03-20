Kevin McGarry (Nathan) Is Dating This ‘When Calls the Heart’ Star in Real Life

Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, is dating another When Calls the Heart star in real life. And while people are waiting to find out who Nathan ends up with, who McGarry ends up with has already been determined.

Kevin McGarry (Nathan) Is Dating Kayla Wallace (Fiona) in Real Life

Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on When Calls the Heart, is dating Kayla Wallace (Fiona) in real life. So although Nathan and Fiona might not be a couple on the show, they are together in real life. This might be why some fans think there’s chemistry between the two.

The two recently celebrated McGarry’s birthday, and Wallace shared some posts on Instagram Story about the festivities.

Before they went fully public with their relationship, a source confirmed with ET Online in November that the two had recently started dating and they were very happy.

The rumor started in November when McGarry posted on Instagram, showing photos of the two together.

He wrote: “Photo evidence.” Wallace reposted the photo on her Instagram Story and added a heart to the photo.

Of course, everyone was excited about the post. Andrea Brooks replied “Yes!” and Paul Greene joked, “Where are our Polaroids, Kevin?”

They Share Funny Stories from Their Lives Together on Social Media

The two aren’t shy about their relationship. They share funny stories from their lives together on social media frequently. If you click through the photos in the post below, you’ll see pictures of Wallace and McGarry at a dog park.

Andrea Brooks wrote: “Awwww. Love you guys. 💩”

McGarry jokingly commented: “I don’t see a dog in either of these photos – just a bag of 💩.”

A fan replied: “GREAT,GREAT awesome couple …love from a HEARTIE from the Netherlands ❤️❤️🇱🇺💐”

And some fans who didn’t know they were a couple couldn’t help but say how excited they were. One wrote: “@kevin_mcgarry_w aweeee are y’all a couple !??! So cuteeeee if so !”

Just before Christmas, she shared a photo of an ornament with the picture of the two of them.

Wallace wrote: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

A Heartie fan wrote: “You two are just the cutest 😍🥰 So nice to see you so happy together 🤗 Have wonderful and blessed merry Christmas 🎄🎁 And to hear you two singing – I’d love that!! ❤️❤️❤️ @imkaylawallace @kevin_mcgarry_w”

Some fans refer to them as #TeamFireandIce and have shortened their names to Kevla or Nathona.

Another fan wrote in response: “Goals!!”

And a friend replied: “After spending some time with @Kevin_mcgarry_w I knew he was smart. After seeing this picture now I know he’s REALLY smart.😉Merry Christmas Kayla looking forward to seeing you all again in 2021.💛”

In February after she finished filming a Christmas movie, McGarry simply wrote: “😍”. Many fans then joined him to tell him how cute the two of them are together.

