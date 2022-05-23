Kevin McGarry to Headline Hallmark’s Christmas in July

Kevin McGarry will be the leading man for Hallmark’s Christmas in July this year. Every year, Hallmark airs Christmas movies in July along with one new Christmas movie. This year, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace will be the lead actors for the new July film.

McGarry & Wallace’s New Movie Was Advertised During the Finale of ‘When Calls the Heart’

McGarry and Wallace’s new movie was promoted during the season 9 finale of “When Calls the Heart” on the Hallmark Channel on May 22. The movie is called “My Grown-Up Christmas List.”

One McGarry fan shared a video of the trailer on Twitter, which advertises the movie as premiering on Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Hey #McGarries! A happy surprise announcement tonight! Check out the short preview for Kevin McGarry & Kayla Wallace’s next movie together MY GROWN-UP CHRISTMAS LIST! 🎄 Premieres Sat July 16th! pic.twitter.com/l397AWA1vJ — Amy (@star_gazer02) May 23, 2022

Wallace and McGarry just starred in “Feeling Butterflies,” which premiered in March.

According to the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, filming for the movie just wrapped in Ottawa, Canada, in mid-May.

Real-life loves Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry wrapped an Ottawa-shot Christmas movie just before the actual holiday last December. Cory Lee is also featured in the movie that I believe filmed under working title of MY GROWN UP CHRISTMAS LIST. 📸 https://t.co/Tjx59r8oTR pic.twitter.com/blBzkTKAa2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) May 14, 2022

Wallace is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for her role as Fiona on “When Calls the Heart,” and McGarry is well-known for his role as Nathan on the same series.

Wallace also tagged Cory Lee and Andrew Cymek in her post about the movie when they wrapped filming.

Wallace’s other credits include “Heatwave,” “Snowed in for Christmas,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “The Magicians,” “Terrified at 17,” “Counterfeiting in Suburbia,” “Killer Ending,” “Once Upon a Prince,” “Christmas Solo,” and more.

McGarry also recently starred in the hit trilogy, “The Wedding Veil.” His many other credits include “Heartland” (Mitchy Cutty for 48 episodes), “Schitt’s Creek,” “Random Acts of Christmas,” “A Very Corgi Christmas,” “Christmas Scavenger Hunt,” “When Hope Calls,” “Winter Love Story,” “Hometown Holiday,” “Open Heart” (Dr. Timothy Hudson), and more.

Wallace & McGarry Are Dating in Real Life

Wallace and McGarry are dating in real-life, and this is their second Hallmark movie together.

Rumors started that the two were dating in November 2020 when McGarry posted on Instagram, showing photos of the two together. Before the couple went officially public, a source confirmed with ET Online in November 2020 that the two had recently started dating and were very happy.

Just before Christmas 2020, Wallace shared a photo of an ornament with the picture of the two of them. Wallace wrote: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Before filming started for season 9 of “When Calls the Heart,” McGarry shared a photo on May 30, 2021, with Wallace and wrote: “Ride or ☠️.”

Wallace shared a photo on Instagram of her and McGarry together right around the time they started filming season 9.

On February 14, 2022 — for Valentine’s Day — Wallace shared that her five loves are “sugar, butter, Sara Bareilles, my Roland, @kevin_mcgarry_w.” He gave her a kiss when she finished her video.

They appeared together in an interview with Entertainment Tonight for “Feeling Butterflies.”

On March 18, Wallace shared a photo of McGarry and wrote, “Sunshine of my life, the source of 99% of my laughter: my dearest, Kevin. Happy Birthday to you 💙”

On March 23, McGarry shared a photo on Instagram with Wallace and other friends.

