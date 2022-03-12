Kevin McGarry & Kayla Wallace of ‘Feeling Butterflies’ Are Dating in Real Life

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are playing the lead roles in Hallmark’s new movie, “Feeling Butterflies.” They also play lead roles on “When Calls the Heart.” But their on-screen chemistry isn’t limited to the TV screen — they’re dating in real life too.

McGarry First Posted About Their Relationship in November 2020

Rumors started that the two were dating in November 2020 when McGarry posted on Instagram, showing photos of the two together.

Wallace reposted the photo on her Instagram story and added a heart to the photo.

Before the couple went public, a source confirmed with ET Online in November 2020 that the two had recently started dating and they were very happy. Over time, they became more open about their relationship.

They Frequently Share Photos About Their Relationship on Social Media

The couple frequently shares photos on social media about their relationship and their adventures together.

For McGarry’s birthday, Wallace shared photos of their festivities on her Instagram story.

Just before Christmas 2020, Wallace shared a photo of an ornament with the picture of the two of them. Wallace wrote: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

A Heartie fan wrote: “You two are just the cutest 😍🥰 So nice to see you so happy together 🤗 Have wonderful and blessed merry Christmas 🎄🎁 And to hear you two singing – I’d love that!! ❤️❤️❤️ @imkaylawallace @kevin_mcgarry_w”

In February 2021, she shared photos of the two of them at a dog park.

Andrea Brooks wrote: “Awwww. Love you guys. 💩”

Before filming started for the new season, McGarry shared a photo on May 30 with Wallace and wrote: “Ride or ☠️.” You can see the photo embedded above.

One fan replied: “#Hearties love @kevin_mcgarry_w & @imkaylawallace! ❤️❤️”

Right around the time that season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” started filming again, Wallace shared a photo on Instagram of her and McGarry together, which you can see embedded below.

Wallace wrote in her post: “look into your eyes and the 🎵 sky’s the limit ☁️.”

McGarry replied: “Head in the clouds ❤️.”

Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart,” replied with a heart and Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith, replied: “Cuties!”

On February 14, 2022 — for Valentine’s Day — Wallace shared that her five loves are “sugar, butter, Sara Bareilles, my Roland, @kevin_mcgarry_w.” He gave her a kiss when she finished her video.

Krakow wrote, “The cutest!”

Susan Firth replied, “I’ve already had a great Valentine’s Day, but this put the sugar, butter, Sara, and cherry on top 🍒 you two are the best 💕💕💕.”

In December 2021, she shared a photo while they were visiting Isla Mujeres together.

She also shared a photo from when they celebrated her birthday in November.

She wrote, “I feel so special and so full of chocolate cake- courtesy of @erinkrakow 🎂

THANK YOU to my family, friends, and everyone who sent me birthday love.”

To make sure you don’t miss a single news update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.