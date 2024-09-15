Hallmark Heartthrob Reveals He Married Co-Star in Secret Wedding

Hallmark heartthrob Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on “When Calls the Heart,” revealed during a fan convention that he and co-star Kayla Wallace (Fiona) got married in a ceremony they kept secret from the public.

During a Cast Panel, Kevin McGarry Was Seen Wearing a Wedding Ring

During a cast panel at the annual Hearties reunion in Canada on September 14, a host mentioned that McGarry was wearing a wedding ring.

“You’ve got a ring on your finger,” he said. “I hope it’s not a prop.”

McGarry agreed that it wasn’t a prop and held up his hand with a wedding ring on it while the audience cheered. This was the first time that McGarry or Wallace had publicly revealed that they’re now married.

Now friends and followers are flooding social media with words of congratulations.

“We are so happy and thrilled for you both!! So exciting! 🥰” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “Wow this was exciting news to read today . When, where? How about some photos. Two lucky people and so cute together.🇺🇸”

Another fan wrote, “Congratulations! So happy for you both! You make a beautiful couple! Many blessings and cherished moments together!”

The account Starwatch Byline also posted a congratulations video.

The media publication wrote: “We had hoped they would post their news first, but glad the cat is finally out of the bag! Many blessings for a long and happy union! 🙏💝 BTW, beautiful wedding rings for a beautiful couple!”

One person wrote, “I am glad they had their privacy and were able to have their wedding day for them and not a media circus.”

As of the time of this article’s publications, additional details about their wedding have not yet been shared.

The Couple Got Engaged in Late 2022

Back in December 2022, Wallace announced that she and McGarry had gotten engaged. The video showed her wearing an engagement ring and then panned up to reveal the two of them kissing.

In November 2020, McGarry posted photos on Instagram showing the two stars together, which kicked off the initial rumors that they were dating. A source confirmed with ET Online in November 2020 that the two had recently started dating.

Since that moment, they haven’t been shy about sharing their love for each other to the world. And they’re also frequently seen on outings with Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, fellow “When Calls the Heart” co-stars.

Wallace’s character Fiona left “When Calls the Heart” in season 11, only appearing at the very end of the season for a brief cameo. She’s now starring in the TV series “Landman.”

“Landman” was created by Taylor Sheridan, who created the hit series “Yellowstone.” The series premieres on November 17, 2024.

Play

During a Hallmark Channel Facebook Live in July 2023, Wallace shared that she had begun planning their wedding but had a long way to go.

“I definitely have a vision, the planning is happening, I bought a dress!” she said. “It’s an important part and I’ve got that down. But (we’re) just waiting to find a date that works with our schedules. In the near future — we’re very excited.”

Play

McGarry had shared more details in an interview with ET’s Deidre Behar. He said they decided to get married in Canada, so their families could easily attend. He said he would likely wear a “classic tux” even though he joked about wearing jogging pants.

He added that they planned to write their own vows.

