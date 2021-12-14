WATCH: Kevin McGarry Appears with Lacey Chabert in New Promo Video

A new trailer for Hallmark’s 2022 movie season reveals Kevin McGarry alongside Lacey Chabert in their new movie trilogy series.

The Trailer Shows McGarry & Chabert in the Movie Together

McGarry and Chabert are starring in a trilogy of movies called “The Wedding Veil.” Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser are also headlining the trio of movies. The first of the three movies premieres on Saturday, January 8, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The first movie in the trilogy is called “Wedding Veil 1: Something Old,” according to Hallmark’s schedule. (The movie was originally referred to as “Wedding Veil Wishes: Avery’s Story.”

McGarry’s scene with Chabert begins around 22 seconds into the video below.

McGarry says in the trailer: “Can we call this fate yet?”

Chabert answers, “Let’s say we go with ‘coincidence’ and see how it goes.”

“The Wedding Veil” is part of Hallmark’s “New Year, New Movies!” January winter lineup.

One fan wrote about the trailer, “Looking forward to seeing this! Always been a fan of Lacey. It will be fun to see her with Kevin!”

Another person wrote, “Love both Lacy and Kevin.. can’t wait for their movie 😍”

The synopsis for the first movie in the trilogy reads: “The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.”

Another synopsis by Hallmark reads: “The first installment of a new trilogy follows three longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love.”

Another first look video, shared by Hallmark, is on Hallmark’s website here. This one doesn’t show McGarry but it does show Chabert, Sweeney, and Reeser together.

The Movies Are Inspired by a Book Series

The trilogy of movies is inspired by a book by Lori Wilde, originally called “There Goes the Bride: Wedding Veil Wishes Book 1” (now called “Long, Tall Texan.”) Good Housekeeping reported that the series is inspired by the book, but will diverge from the plot.

On Twitter, Sue Duke wrote that there are actually four friends in the books, but it looks like the movies will focus on just three.

The film(s) are based on the book series called the Wedding Veil series. There are actually 4 books in the series by author Lori Wilder. The original books had a group of 4 girlfriends but it looks like there’s only 3 in the film(s). — Sue Duke (@SueDuke1) August 12, 2021

Julie Palmquist wrote in July that it looked like McGarry was playing the role of Nick Vanetti, an Italian detective.

He plays Nick Vanetti

An Italian detective

Who is tall

and built

with piercing eyes

and a crooked smile😉

In the first movie of

The wedding Veil series of movies

With @IamLaceyChabert Shouldn’t be hard to picture him

Movie scheduled to release 2022#McGarries pic.twitter.com/tlJY4CSwym — Julie Palmquist (@pharmama9) July 14, 2021

IMDb listed Chabert, Sweeney, Reeser, McGarry and Zachary Gulka as starring. Gulka is listed as playing the role of Jason Cartwright in the movie. Gulka’s credits include “Ghost Wars” (Jesse), “The Art of Us,” “The Christmas Note,” “You Me Her,” “Supernatural,” and more.

Wilde posted on her website in 2020 about the movies, writing: “Guess what? Long, Tall, Texan, (previously titled There Goes the Bride, the first book in Wedding Veil Wishes series has been optioned for a TV movie by an independent producer who has strong interest from Hallmark.”

