First Photos & Videos of Kevin McGarry & Lacey Chabert’s Movie Released

The first photos of Kevin McGarry and Lacey Chabert’s new movie trilogy are here. The Hallmark Channel released the photos in December, revealing what to expect from the new movie series, “The Wedding Veil.” “The Wedding Veil” is part of Hallmark’s “New Year, New Movies!” January winter lineup.

Kevin McGarry & Lacey Chabert Will Have a Romantic Connection in the Movies

The photos reveal that McGarry and Chabert’s characters will have a romantic connection in the movie trilogy. McGarry is perhaps best known by Hallmark viewers for his role as Nathan on “When Calls the Heart.”

We see McGarry with Chabert as one of them is about to take a taxi in the photo below.

This photo shows McGarry dressed up in a suit.

This next photo shows McGarry and Chabert together in a different scene.

Crown Media also released a full-length photo of McGarry in a suit. It’s a very different look from his Mountie character Nathan on “When Calls the Heart.”

The synopsis for the first movie reads: “The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.”

Chabert, Sweeney & Reeser Star in the Trilogy

The new trilogy features a star-studded cast. Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser are also headlining the trio of movies.

Another synopsis by Hallmark reads: “The first installment of a new trilogy follows three longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love.”

The first movie in the trilogy is called “Wedding Veil 1: Something Old,” according to Hallmark’s schedule. (The movie was originally referred to as “Wedding Veil Wishes: Avery’s Story.”

The movies are inspired by a book by Lori Wilde, originally called “There Goes the Bride: Wedding Veil Wishes Book 1” (now called “Long, Tall Texan.”) Good Housekeeping reported that the series is inspired by the book, but will diverge from the plot.

Hallmark has also released a series of videos highlighting what to expect in the new movie. The first is a sneak peek, which you can watch in the video below. It shows the three friends meeting up for drinks.





Play



Sneak Peek – The Wedding Veil – Hallmark Channel Watch a scene from "The Wedding Veil" starring Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney. 2021-12-28T22:13:06Z

The “on location” video below shows moments between Chabert and McGarry. Chabert said that the movie is a “longtime passion project of mine.” In the first movie, the three friends are in San Francisco when they find a magical veil. But Chabert points out that this movie isn’t just about romance, but about friends who are soulmates too.





Play



On Location – The Wedding Veil – Hallmark Channel Go behind the scenes to find out more about the Wedding Veil movie trilogy! Starring Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney. 2021-12-29T04:20:19Z

You can see another scene with Chabert and McGarry, which begins around 22 seconds into the video below.

McGarry says in the trailer: “Can we call this fate yet?”

Chabert answers, “Let’s say we go with ‘coincidence’ and see how it goes.”

The first of the three movies premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 8, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup