Kevin McGarry Teases Nathan’s Future on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9

As filming for season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark nears a conclusion, cast and crew are beginning to share more details about what to expect in the new season. Kevin McGarry, who stars as Nathan, and Andrea Brooks, who stars as Faith, recently shared some tantalizing tidbits about the new season.

Kevin McGarry Said the New Season Will Venture Into ‘New Territory’

In an interview with Deidre Behar Wellman of Entertainment Tonight, McGarry shared some details about what to expect. Wellman shared snippets of her interviews in her Instagram Story for her account.

McGarry said about season 9: “Feeling pretty excited, feeling pretty good. I think When Calls the Heart is going to be venturing into new territory this year and it’s one of the more fresher seasons I think.”

McGarry recently shared a “happy birthday” post on Instagram to his girlfriend, Kayla Wallace, who also stars on “When Calls the Heart.” You can learn more about their relationship in Heavy’s story here.

Andrea Brooks Said Drama From Season 8 Will Carry Over

Brooks, meanwhile, hinted that some drama from season 8 will carry over into the new season. Wellman shared snippets of her interview with Brooks in her Instagram Story for her account. It’s not clear if Brooks was referring to the Nathan-Elizabeth-Lucas drama, the ending where Carson and Faith broke up, or another storyline.

Brooks said: “The stakes are always high on this show, absolutely. But knowing what we know from season 8 … there are some strugglings that trickle into this year. So you have that added drama.”

On November 5, Brooks shared a video from the set of “When Calls the Heart” while a rainbow shined brightly over Hope Valley.

Johanna Newmarch, who stars as Molly, also shared photos of how beautiful the set is looking in Jamestown.

And another rainbow photo:

Here’s a beautiful photo of the church at night.

Here’s another beautiful photo of Hope Valley.

Newmarch also shared a photo of the menu at the cafe.

Director Peter DeLuise recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the infirmary.

In another behind-the-scenes moment, he revealed how they make floors look dry after a rainfall.

Here’s what the saloon looks like during a lunch break.

Filming is getting close to wrapping.

Wrapping up my last #BTS shoot day on the set of @WCTH_TV ! From season 1 until today, it remains a huge pleasure to work with this amazing cast & crew. Thank you, Everyone! #Season9 @hallmarkchannel 🎬❤️ pic.twitter.com/v4BaSJKjNj — Kate Gajdosik (@KateGajdosik) November 3, 2021

In a Twitter post, executive producer Brian Bird revealed that season 9 is going to have 12 episodes, just like season 8 did. Most seasons prior to that only had 10 episodes each at the most. There has been no word about a “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie this year. There will be a two-part Christmas episode for the spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” airing on December 18 on GAC Family.

He wrote: “Not only did production start today on S9 of #WhenCallstheHeart… but there’s more big news: #Hearties can look forward to not 10 new eps… but 12! You spoke loudly in S8 with the best ratings in our history… so your voice has been heard!”

When asked during an Instagram Q&A about the return of “When Calls the Heart,” Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) shared that the series will return in “probably February 2022!”

