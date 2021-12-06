New Updates Revealed on Kevin McGarry’s New Movie with Lacey Chabert

Kevin McGarry will be co-starring with Lacey Chabert in a new trilogy of Hallmark movies. New details about the series were just recently released by Hallmark.

The First Movie Premieres on January 8

McGarry is perhaps best known by Hallmark viewers for his role as Nathan on “When Calls the Heart.” He and Chabert will be starring in a trilogy of movies called “The Wedding Veil.” Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser are also headlining the trio of movies.

Hallmark viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see the new movie. The first of the three movies premieres on Saturday, January 8, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.”

You can see a first look video, shared by Hallmark, on Hallmark’s website here. The 15-second video shows Reeser, Sweeney, and Chabert together.

The first movie in the series is “Wedding Veil Wishes: Avery’s Story,” QC Approved reported. This first movie was filmed from April 12-30, 2021. The second movie was filmed May 10-18, 2021, and the third was filmed November 29-December 17, 2021.

Based on Instagram stories shared when they started filming the third movie, it looks like the third movie (at least) will take place overseas.

McGarry will have a sizeable role in the first movie, based on a photo that Chabert shared from the first day of filming.

She wrote: “Having so much fun filming ‘The Wedding Veil’ with @kevin_mcgarry_w for @hallmarkchannel 👰‍♀️ #dayonepicture #weddingveiltrilogy #theweddingveil 📸 @rachelsstyle”

One fan wrote: “The first book is Called The Tall Texan,Kevin is perfect the book cover and content is naughty so Hallmark will clean it up.”

The film(s) are based on the book series called the Wedding Veil series. There are actually 4 books in the series by author Lori Wilder. The original books had a group of 4 girlfriends but it looks like there’s only 3 in the film(s). — Sue Duke (@SueDuke1) August 12, 2021

On Twitter, Sue Duke shared that there are actually four friends in the books, but it looks like the movies will focus on just three.

He plays Nick Vanetti

An Italian detective

Who is tall

and built

with piercing eyes

and a crooked smile😉

In the first movie of

The wedding Veil series of movies

With @IamLaceyChabert Shouldn’t be hard to picture him

Movie scheduled to release 2022#McGarries pic.twitter.com/tlJY4CSwym — Julie Palmquist (@pharmama9) July 14, 2021

Another person familiar with the books, Julie Palmquist, said it looked like McGarry was playing the role of Nick Vanetti, an Italian detective.

As of the time of this article’s publication, IMDb only lists Chabert, Sweeney, Reeser, and McGarry as being in the first movie and does not list character names.

Chabert Said the Trilogy Project Is a “Dream Come True’

Chabert told Good Housekeeping about the series: “This project is, quite literally, a dream come true for me and one that I have been deeply invested in. Both Allison and Autumn are incredibly talented, smart and wonderful women and actors. I’m thrilled to be able to finally get to work with them and tell this very special story!”

The series is inspired by a book by Lori Wilde, originally called There Goes the Bride: Wedding Veil Wishes Book 1 (now called Long, Tall Texan.) Good Housekeeping reported that the series is inspired by the book, but will diverge from the plot.

