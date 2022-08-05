PHOTO: Kevin McGarry Gives Off Terminator Vibes in New Picture

A recent photo of Kevin McGarry, who stars in Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” is giving off Terminator vibes, his photographer shared. McGarry is currently filming the new season of “When Calls the Heart.”

The Photo Shows McGarry on a Motorcycle with a Leather Jacket

Photographer John Tronco shared the photo on his Instagram page and tagged McGarry in the post. It showed McGarry on a motorcycle and Tronco wrote, “Getting terminator vibes from this shot @kevin_mcgarry_w.”

Followers and fans of McGarry were quick to reply.

Tiffanie Kaiyen wrote, “The hair, the bike and the leather jacket wow I mean WOW.”

Lillian Rondaninin wrote, “The hair the leather the bike 🔥🔥🔥🔥 only thing missing is the guitar 🎸 and a ride on west coast.”

Tronco is a photographer based out of Vancouver. His website can be found here.

Starwatchbyline reposted the photo and one Hearties fan replied, “Or maybe Batman vibes!”

Another fan simply wrote, “🔥🔥.”

On June 28, McGarry shared another photo taken by Tronco on his own Instagram.

One fan asked if the motorcycle was his and McGarry replied, “Kayla’s.”

The account Mcgarries_Norway wrote, “Looking good 🔥🔥🔥🔥” and McGarry replied, ” 😉 🔫.”

Nicki Pavek asked what kind of bike he had and its name. McGarry replied, “Triumph – from Ontario!”

Another follower replied, “Great photo, Kevin McHandsome!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥”

McGarry Is Currently Filming ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

McGarry is now busy filming “When Calls the Heart” season 10.

Hollywood North Buzz revealed that “When Calls the Heart” began filming again on July 25. The final date of filming is November 16, 2022. The series is filming at the Jamestown set in Langley/Vancouver, where it films every year. The Jamestown movie set is part of MacInnes Farms, a fully functional, working farm.

A Hearties reunion is taking place in Canada on September 23-24, series creator Brian Bird shared on social media. According to the Hearties Family Reunion website, the last reunion took place in October 2019 in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown.

When season 10 of the series was announced, ET Online also revealed that the show was getting a new showrunner. John Tinker was the showrunner for the series in the most recent seasons. However, Lindsay Sturman will be the showrunner for season 10.

McGarry most recently starred opposite real-life girlfriend Kayla Wallace in the movie “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” part of Hallmark’s Christmas in July lineup. They also starred together in “Feeling Butterflies.”

McGarry first posted on social media about dating Wallace in 2020. Before the couple went public, a source confirmed with ET Online in November 2020 that the two had recently started dating and they were very happy. Over time, they became more open about their relationship.

McGarry was also part of the “Wedding Veil” trilogy of movies. His other similarly themed movies include “A Very Corgi Christmas,” “Random Acts of Christmas,” “Christmas Scavenger Hunt,” “Winter Love Story,” “Hometown Holiday,” “Winter Castle,” “A Song for Christmas,” “Love at First Bark,” and more.

Some of his other credits include “Open Heart” (12 episodes in 2015), “Heartland” (48 episodes from 2016-2021), “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Bold Type,” and more.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup