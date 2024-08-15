Kevin McGarry: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Kevin McGarry!

The Hallmark star has been charming fans for years via his work in “When Calls the Heart.”

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about him by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Who Is Nathan on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Dating in Real Life?

The Hallmark actor is engaged to fellow “When Calls the Heart” cast member Kayla Wallace. On December 23, 2022, she shared the news of their engagement via her Instagram page.

As Us Weekly shared in October 2023, the couple first met in 2019 while working on season 6 of “When Calls the Heart.” They went public with their relationship in November 2020.

2. What Age Is Kevin McGarry? How Old Is He?

The website Famous Birthdays notes that the actor was born on March 18, 1985. That makes him 39 years old.

3. How Tall Is Kevin McGarry? What Is His Height?

McGarry’s IMDb page indicates he is 6 feet, 2 1/4 inches tall.

4. What Is Kevin McGarry’s Net Worth?

The actor’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million, according to Just Jared.

5. Where Does Kevin McGarry Live Now?

McGarry was born in Canada and grew up there. In addition, it appears he still lives there.

The actor doesn’t share much specifically about his home on social media. However, several of his Instagram posts, and those of Wallace’s, signal the couple resides in Canada.

6. Did Kevin McGarry Leave Hallmark?

No, he has not left Hallmark. In May, Hallmark announced that “When Calls the Heart” was renewed for season 12.

Production on the upcoming season was slated to begin in July, and it is expected that McGarry’s character of Nathan Grant will continue to be an integral part of the show.

7. What Is Kevin McGarry’s Nationality?

The actor was born in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada, according to TV Guide. He grew up in Canada and attended college there, too.

8. Did Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Get Married?

No, McGarry and Wallace did not get married yet, as far as they’ve revealed publicly. However, a February 14 Instagram post of Wallace’s did prompt some speculation they may have quietly tied the knot.

One fan commented, “Did you get married? You are wearing 2 rings. Congratulations!!!!”

Someone else questioned, “Am I the only one that noticed there are TWO rings on that ring finger?”

Wallace didn’t respond to those fan comments, and after that post, McGarry talked about potential wedding plans.

In an interview with ET Online in March, McGarry discussed some wedding details he had in mind. He noted they would probably wed in Canada, as they have a lot of family there.

For several potential wedding decisions, McGarry said they would have “whatever Kayla wants.”

9. Does Kevin McGarry Have Any Children?

No, McGarry does not have any children.

10. Was Kevin McGarry in ‘Schitt’s Creek’?

Yes, he was in “Schitt’s Creek.” He played the character of “Citrus” in one episode titled “Moira Rosé,” notes IMDb. The episode aired in February 2020 during season 6.

11. Does Kevin McGarry Sing?

Yes, the actor also sings. In his interview with ET Online about his wedding with Wallace, he hinted he might sing at some point during the nuptials. “There’s always a chance,” he said.

“Champagne, I imagine, is being served…so there’s a chance that could happen,” McGarry added. He continued, “And Kayla too. We always play. We’ll play music together. That’s how it all started actually.”

12. What Accent Does Kevin McGarry Have?

In January 2023, McGarry talked with Suspenders Unbuttoned about the fake Boston accent he cultivated for his character in “The Wedding Veil.”

He noted, “I know it’s a jarring accent.” The actor explained it was “just a generic Boston accent” that he found “so fun to kind of do…it’s pretty great.”

McGarry joked that his Canadian accent tends to become more prominent after a few drinks, as it “slowly kind of creeps out.”

13. What Hallmark Movies Has Kevin McGarry Appeared In?

McGarry started playing the character of Nathan on “When Calls the Heart” in 2014, and he has starred in a handful of network movies over the years, too.

Hallmark shares that he was a part of the 2015 “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love” cast, as well as the 2017 film “Love at First Bark.”

The actor also did “A Song for Christmas” in 2017, and several films for Hallmark in 2019. That year brought “Winter Castle,” “Winter Love Story,” and “Christmas Scavenger Hunt.”

In 2022, McGarry joined “The Wedding Veil” crew and co-starred with Wallace in “Feeling Butterflies.” He also starred in “My Grown-Up Christmas List” that year. 2023 brought “The Wedding Veil Expectations” and “Checkin’ It Twice.”

14. Does Kevin McGarry Have Brothers and Sisters?

The actor has one brother named Ryan, according to the Kincardine Independent.

15. Can Kevin McGarry Ice Skate?

McGarry has filmed a couple of Hallmark films where his character skates, and he does well enough to pull it off. It appears he hasn’t addressed his skating skill level publicly, though.