Hallmark Alum Calls Wedding With Bridesmaid Lacey Chabert ‘Surreal’

Five months after tying the knot with her “Halloweentown II” co-star Daniel Kountz, Hallmark alum Kimberly J. Brown says married life is “really incredible.” But looking back on their big day, Brown exclusively told Heavy at 90s Con on September 15, 2024, that being surrounded by all of their loved ones at once felt “surreal.”

Brown and Kountz got married at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, California, on April 19, per People. Among their 92 guests were multiple stars, including longtime Hallmark star Lacey Chabert, who served as a bridesmaid and threw her lifelong friend a bridal party before the nuptials.

People reported that Brown and Kountz well-known wedding guests also included “Bachelorette” alum Ali Fedotowsky, “The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Ashley Jones, actress Missi Pyle of “Harlan Coban’s Shelter,” “8 Simple Rules” alum Amy Davidson, and actress Judith Hoag, who played Brown’s mom in the first “Halloweentown.”

Kimberly J. Brown Reveals Her Meaningful Wedding Gift for Husband Daniel Kountz

Brown, 39, whose acting credits include TV soaps “Guiding Light” and “General Hospital” as well as the Hallmark movies “My Sister’s Keeper” and “Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder,” told Heavy that what stood out most about her and Kountz’s wedding day was “the amazing feeling of being surrounded by those closest to you, having those surreal moments of having people from different areas of your life meeting.”

Brown said that “having Daniel’s family or friends meet some of my people” was a highlight, adding, “It was so special having everyone connect like that and having them all surround us.”

The actress also revealed the memorable and unexpected wedding gift she gave her husband.

“During the reception, I surprised Daniel with playing a song,” Brown told Heavy. “I played on guitar and sang to him before we kind of kicked off the dancing festivities. So that’s one of my more favorite memories.”

Brown told People that she and Kountz had no problem getting used to calling each other husband and wife since they practiced the monikers before their wedding.

“We’ve really enjoyed being able to use the words husband and wife as often as possible,” she told the outlet. “We cheated and we snuck a few in there before we actually got married. We would reference each other as husband and wife here and there.”

Kimberly J. Brown Says Bridesmaid Lacey Chabert Puts ‘Her Heart & Soul Into Everything He Does’

Brown’s bridal party featured her sister as matron of honor, while Chabert and Kountz’s sister served as bridesmaids. Chabert and Brown have been close since they were eight years old, Chabert shared on Instagram, meeting as child actors on Broadway when they appeared together in Les Miserables.