‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ Crew Adopted All Nine of the Kitten Stars

If you’re wondering what happened to all the adorable kittens in Hallmark’s “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” they all are warm and happy in their holiday homes. Kimberley Sustad recently revealed that all the kittens in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” have been adopted by people who were involved in making the movie. Read on to learn all about the kitten and cat stars.

The Kittens Were All Adopted by Members of the Movie’s Crew





Play



INTERVIEW: The Nine Kittens of Christmas – KIMBERLEY SUSTAD (Hallmark Channel) I am so excited to welcome actress Kimberley Sustad to Hallmark Happenings! She's revealing tons of inside details on the highly anticipated sequel THE NINE KITTENS OF CHRISTMAS. Who else can't wait for this movie to air on Thanksgiving? Meee-ow! Be sure to subscribe to this podcast if you love Hallmark Channel! :) Follow Hallmark… 2021-11-21T03:16:43Z

Sustad, who is reprising her role as Marilee for the movie, revealed in an interview with the Hallmark Happenings Podcast that the kittens had the most adorable fate.

Sustad shared: “Marilee comes home for the holidays… She bumps into Zachary. (And) instead of … in the first movie [where] he had a cat literally on his doorstep that kind of made its way into his home… This time he has nine kittens. …”

She said filming with the kittens was a wonderful kind of crazy.

“It was mayhem,” she said. “There are nine of them all the time running amok everywhere. Acting with kittens. … They talk a lot and they jump everywhere, and they climb up your coat and your sweater…”

But the kittens were so wonderful that the crew members all ended up adopting them. Every one of the nine kittens found a forever home thanks to the movie.

“All the crew members and cameramen and everyone that was involved in making the film adopted these kittens in the end,” she told Hallmark Happenings. “Everyone has a … ‘Nine Kittens of Christmas’ cat. And it was so sweet. We fell in love with them. We were working with them every day.”

She said that she learned each kitten’s individual personality.

“I knew which one felt comfortable and which …one of them loved to be in my jacket really tight,” she said. “So I’d zip him inside my jacket…and he’d be so calm and sometimes fall asleep in the scene, so warm in my puffy coat. And another one…loved to just be kind of bounced a little. You got to know these little babies and what they loved. … If I wasn’t allergic to cats … I would totally have taken one of these kittens home. They steal your heart.”

Animal trainer Connie Rusgen shared photos of some of the kittens in the movie. This one is Calvin.

“He’s a keeper,” Rusgen wrote. She later commented, “l love the little guy – he had a lot of character.”

Director David Winning revealed that Calvin’s name in the movie was Rudolph.

Rusgen also commented that all nine kittens in the movie have been adopted.

The Adult Cats Are Back Too, But With a Twist

Everyone’s reprising their past roles for this movie, including Ambrose and Queenie, Sustad told the Hallmark Happenings podcast. (According to Cinemacats, Ambrose is played by a cat actor who’s named Trace in real life.)

When she was asked if both Ambrose and Queenie would make a reappearance in the movie, Sustad said: “Yes… There is a new twist to things that I can’t share just yet, but we have our cats.”

Gregory Harrison, who also stars in the movie, shared in a Facebook post that “all the original cast will be returning. Even Ambrose the cat!”

