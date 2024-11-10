Hallmark Alum Gets Real About ‘Never-Ending’ Grief After Loss of Son

AHallmark alum shared an emotional post on her birthday that prompted colleagues and fans to flood her with love and support. Former “When Calls the Heart” star Kristina Wagner took to her Instagram page on October 30 to share a poignant message about navigating grief.

Kristina Wagner’s Birthday Prompted Complicated Emotions

Wagner’s Instagram post photo showed her posing with her sons at a pier. Both of her sons were young in the photo.

“It’s a strange day. It’s my birthday and I get to be alive. I’m so grateful for that,” Wagner wrote.

She continued, “Grief is so unlike any of life’s challenges. There is a never ending nature of it all. With grief there is no end, no break.”

Wagner added, “It’s a lot of uphill climbing, telling myself to keep moving forward and it’s exhausting. Grief is exhausting. There is no way to get away from it.”

As People shared in June 2023, Wagner’s son Harrison died in June 2022. Wagner and her ex-husband, “When the Heart Calls” star Jack Wagner, had two sons, Harrison and Peter.

Harrison Wagner died at the age of 27.

People reported that according to their review of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s report, Harrison Wagner’s death was accidental and caused by injesting alprazolam (also known as Xanax) and fentanyl. His body was found in a parking lot.

Wagner’s Fans & Colleagues Sent Her Lots of Love

Kristina Wagner also noted in the caption of her birthday Instagram post, “The feelings [of grief] are strong today.”

She noted that the prior weekend, she had traveled to Memphis, Tennessee for a “General Hospital” event. While at the event, she met some other parents who had endured the loss of a child.

“We all handle grief differently,” she noted of the experience talking with other parents.

Wagner thanked fans for their birthday wishes and noted she felt loved. “Today I celebrate my birthday with Peter and some friends,” she added.

Thousands of supporters liked Wagner’s post and a handful of her fellow entertainers added comments.

“Happy Birthday beautiful. Harrison was such a sweetheart,” wrote fellow soap opera star Sarah Joy Brown.

“General Hospital” star Laura Wright commented, “Happy Birthday Kristina. You’re such a gift to us all – sending you a big hug.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss! I knew your son when I was the on-site therapist at Crespi. He was delightful and such a good soul,” a supporter noted.

Someone else shared, “My heart goes out to you. I understand the conflict of feelings having also lost a child but watching life move on without him.”

“Thank you for sharing those difficult emotions. We heal by helping others and that’s exactly what you’re doing,” another comment read.

“Happy birthday! Grief is a hole in the heart that never gets filled,” wrote a different Instagram user.

After their son’s death, the “When the Heart Calls” co-stars founded the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund. “Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in,” the fund’s website noted.

“He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the website statement continued.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship.”