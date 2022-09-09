Kristina Wagner Opens Up About Death of Her & Jack Wagner’s Son

Kristina Wagner recently opened up on social media for the first time about the death of her and Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison Wagner.

She Shared a Photo of Flowers He Gave Her for Mother’s Day

In her post, Kristina shared a picture of two bouquets of flowers that Harrison had given her on a previous Mother’s Day.

She wrote that she had driven up to visit Harrison and he greeted her with the flowers and the words, “Thank you, Mom.”

She wrote, “I’m sure if he could show his face right now he would join me in thanking you all for your love, condolences, and flowers. And I’m pretty sure he would say, ‘Thank you for taking care of my Momma.’ I carry Harrison in my heart forever and the joy he radiated to others. He was a unique man indeed.”

Friends, family, and followers joined in to offer their condolences and support to Kristina in the replies to her post.

Kellie Fogg wrote, “What a beautiful picture and post. Sending you lots of love and hugs ❤️❤️”

Jennifer Persaud replied, “Sending you and your family love and blessings ❤️🙏🏼.”

Darlene responded, “I remember seeing this beautiful picture! May Harrison Rest In Peace and May you find strength in his beautiful memory! 😢❤️”

Michele D’Amato wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ So sorry for your loss. This picture radiates the love he has for you and he will be your forever guardian Angel.”

Cherie Cole replied, “I’m so very sorry my daughter lost the same way. She wsd in recovery and someone sold her 100 percent fentanyl when she relapsed. We are trying to raise awareness. I’m lost without her and my heart hides horribly for all of us.”

Janice Ann wrote, “The pain is unimaginable 💔 so sorry for your loss. I lost my daughter this past June… my heart and soul will never be the same 😞💔🙏🏻.”

Kristina Wagner replied to Janice with a simple heart, showing her support.

Harrison Wagner Died at the Age of 27 & the Wagners Set Up a Scholarship in His Honor

Harrison Wagner died unexpectedly at the age of 27. According to a Los Angeles County case report, Harrison Wagner was found on Monday, June 6, in a parking lot. The Wagners revealed their son’s cause of death when they set up a scholarship in his honor. The fund was set up on the New Lifehouse Recovery website.

On the scholarship’s home page, the New Lifehouse website noted that Harrison died from his battle with addiction.

The website shared:

Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.

A friend of the Wagners told People that they wanted to do something in their son’s honor while also making a lasting difference in other people’s lives after the tragedy.

According to Soaps in Depth, Jack and Kristina have two sons: Harrison, 27, and Peter, 32. Jack and Kristina Wagner divorced in 2006 after they were married for 12 years. She has guest-starred on “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark, where Jack Wagner portrays a lead character.

Jack Wagner is currently filming for the new season of “When Calls the Heart.”

