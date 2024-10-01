Kristoffer Polaha & ‘Biltmore Christmas’ Cast Share Flood Updates After Disaster

Kristoffer Polaha and other stars of “A Biltmore Christmas” are sharing words of encouragement and ways to help after the city surrounding their movie’s filming location was devastated by Hurricane Helene. One star from the film also revealed that her own business was put at risk from the floods.

“A Biltmore Christmas” was filmed in Asheville, North Carolina — a city that experienced catastrophic flooding. Biltmore Village, which surrounds the Biltmore Estate where the movie was filmed, was submerged under almost 25 feet of water, Citizen Times reported. And the mansion itself shared a post on X indicating they would be closed until October 3. But an update on its website didn’t give an estimated opening date, noting that they were still “assessing damage.”

Kristoffer Polaha Said Asheville ‘Holds So Many Wonderful Memories’

Kristoffer Polaha filmed “A Biltmore Christmas” in Asheville, North Carolina, in January 2023, WYFF4 reported. The movie was filmed in and around the Biltmore Estate, and about 300 extras were hired to help.

On October 1, Polaha shared a video on Instagram of his time in Asheville.

He wrote: “When the river rises and all feels lost, hold onto hope. Asheville, North Carolina holds so many wonderful memories for me and my family. I made lifelong friends while working there. My heart and prayers are with the entire region. Trying to figure out ways to help.”

One person replied, “It’s so heartbreaking to see such a beautiful place get so much damage. You made Biltmore one of my favorite places to visit. Praying for all of the people there, especially the wonderful workers on the estate. ❤️”

A.K. Benninghofen’s Business May Have ‘Miraculously Survived’

A.K. Benninghofen, who starred as Margaret in “A Biltmore Christmas,” shared on Facebook on September 30 that her business and livelihood, Bluerock Metalworks, might be at risk from the flooding. She later gave an update saying that she was hearing there was a chance it might be OK, and her family was organizing to help others in need.

She wrote: “We have reason to believe that Bluerock Metalworks (our business, our livelihood) has miraculously survived. Still, many problems to solve to make sure we don’t lose our biggest customers (which would be the same as losing the business altogether), but I am very hopeful because if anyone can figure out a way, it’s my incredibly resourceful man Jeff Benninghofen. We are feeling undeservedly fortunate and beyond grateful.”

Benninghofen then added that family members would be bringing supplies to people in need in west North Carolina.

“Our family members will be returning to our beloved WNC in shifts as the week progresses, and will be loaded with supplies to share,” she wrote. “If you have specific needs, such as prescriptions, dietary needs, etc. please let us know. Stay tuned.”

Benninghofen also shared an Instagram story on September 30 letting locals know that an organization called Hearts with Hands was giving out supplies to people in need.

Hearts with Hands, is distributing disaster relief supplies in the region. They have a list of supplies needed on their website, along with a link for financial donations. They’re also providing updates on immediate volunteer opportunities on their Facebook page.

On October 1, they wrote that they need local volunteers, but don’t have a place for out-of-town volunteers to stay. They also posted their supply distribution locations for anyone dropping off donations.

“This is a very long marathon, not a race,” they wrote on Facebook.

Colton Little Shared an Organization Taking Donations

Colton Little starred as Claude Lancaster in “A Biltmore Christmas.”

On September 30, he shared a photo of Asheville on his Instagram Story and wrote, “I was lucky enough to film in Asheville, NC last year. It’s a special place and it deserves our support after the devastation from Hurricane Helene. @belovedasheville is taking donations and has feet on the ground helping the community.”

Beloved Asheville is a nonprofit organization that works to “put love in to action every day,” according to their Instagram bio.

On October 1, they shared a video of their volunteers hard at work and wrote: “We need you help.”

They also shared on October 1 that one of their groups from Greenville, South Carolina, was preparing homemade food and sharing it in Asheville. “Everyone is welcome to come,” they wrote.

They’ve been sharing consistent updated on their Instagram page, showing where they’re working and where they need help.