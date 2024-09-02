Fans & Friends in Tears Over Kristoffer Polaha’s Family Milestone: ‘Sobbing’

Longtime Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha had fans and friends in tears as he shared a touching video chronicling an unforgettable family milestone: helping his middle son Micah, whom he shares with his wife Julianne, begin a new chapter as a college student at New York University (NYU).

Posted to social media on August 31, 2024, the montage — set to Bright Eyes’ poignant song “First Day of My Life” — featured photos and videos of the Polahas, including their youngest and eldest sons, treasuring their last moments with Micah before his freshman year began at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

“I’ve got no words, but his mama and I are so proud,” Polaha captioned the video. “Life really gets you with these bittersweet moments, doesn’t it? We just dropped off our second son, @micahmaxpolaha at @nyutisch for filmmaking. It was full. You are gonna crush it, Micah Max.”

The relatable and emotional footage drew thousands of reactions from fans and even from Micah, who wrote in the comments, “Wow, thank you, Daddy. Didn’t expect this. Love and miss you!”

Kristoffer Polaha’s Video Has Fans & Friends Touched by Family’s Tight Bond

Fans and famous friends noted how touched they were by Polaha’s video, with many saying it brought them to tears.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow, whose twins left for college in 2023, commented, “Sobbing watching this !!! I get it !!!! He’s going to have a great year ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach simply posted five crying emoji — “😭😭😭😭😭” — and Ashley Williams added, “Gah. 😭”

Among fans who said they were deeply moved by the video, one wrote, “This is beautiful and just watching it brings tears to my eyes because of how sweet and evident the love in your family is. Definitely sending prayers to the entire family as you figure out your new normal. ❤️”

Many others who watched Polaha’s video, which included footage of the family getting Micah’s dorm room ready and tightly hugging him goodbye, noted how touched they were by the Polaha family’s close bond.

Hallmark’s Erin Cahill commented, “The love in your family is breathtaking! ♥️💕Such a beautiful, bittersweet moment. Huge congratulations to him! 🎉”

Polaha’s former “Mystery 101” co-star Jill Wagner wrote, “Like father like son . Congrats Micah! ❤️”

“What a beautiful video because it shows what an absolutely beautiful family that you have,” one fan wrote. “As difficult as a time this is, I know that you and your wife are both so proud of him and know what a bright future he has ahead. If he’s as half talented as his dad, he’s got an amazing career ahead of him❤️.”

Kristoffer Polaha’s Son Micah Hopes to Follow in His Dad’s Footsteps

In December, Polaha shared another moving video showcasing the moment Micah and their family learned that he’d been accepted into NYU’s Kanbar Institute of Film and Television, a division of the university’s prestigious School of the Arts.

Inspired by his dad, Micah’s move to NYU is just his latest step to explore the art of filmmaking, from acting to directing. The teen has appeared in some independent short films, including one he directed and co-starred in for his high school’s film festival in 2023, and another he released in May that featured his dad as one of the co-stars.

In August 2023, when Polaha was starring in Prime Video’s “Harlan Coben’s Shelter,” Micah landed his first official globally televised acting role, playing the younger version of his dad, according to TV Fanatic.

When Polaha shared on Instagram how proud he was of that moment, Micah replied, “This was the perfect beginning! I’ve been watching you since I was a baby, and to be able to work with you was an honor. I love you!”

This is not the first time the Polahas have shared the emotions of a major family transition. In August 2023, they dropped off their eldest son, country singer Caleb Polaha, at Nashville’s Belmont University for his freshman year of college.

But it’s not an empty nest yet at the Polahas’ home; their youngest son Jude is 13 and has already begun dabbling in filmmaking, too.