Kristoffer Polaha Lands Starring Role in Highly-Anticipated Movie

Fresh off filming Hallmark Channel‘s “A Biltmore Christmas” in Asheville, North Carolina, Kristoffer Polaha has moved on to another movie set, after landing the starring role in a film that’s been in the works for years. Last week, director Brock Heasley announced that Polaha will play the lead role in his religious sci-fi film “The Shift,” executive-produced by Dallas Jenkins, who is known for creating “The Chosen,” a hugely-successful biblical series drama series now in its third season. Here’s what you need to know:

Kristoffer Polaha Will Be in ‘Every Single Scene’ of New Movie

In a process similar to the historic crowdfunding initiative that made “The Chosen” financially doable, over 3,000 people become angel investors for “The Shift,” raising $1.7 million to fund early rounds of developing the faith-based movie, which is described as “a sci-fi film in a whole new way.” Angel Studios, led by Jenkins, has since taken on the project to help see it to the finish line.

In a brief synopsis of the faith-based story, the movie’s Facebook page says, “On the worst day of his life, a frustrated, ordinary man receives a curious job offer from a mysterious stranger called ‘The Benefactor.'”

The main character, Kevin Garner, is played by Polaha, who will appear in “every single scene” in the movie, according to Heasley. Meanwhile, The Benefactor is played by Sean Astin from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Heasley announced the lead roles during a Facebook Livestream on January 26, saying that he loved Polaha’s work on “Mad Men,” “Jurassic Park: Dominion,” and “Wonder Woman: 1984,” but that it was his role in 2018’s “Run the Race” that convinced him Polaha was perfect for the role of Kevin.

“Kristoffer is, number one, a very handsome dude,” Heasley quipped. “A little jealous, but Kristoffer is also a great actor.”

The five-week film shoot began on January 30, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama, where the production crew has been hiring locals to be extras. Polaha tweeted a photo of himself on the first day of filming, which Heasley said would be particularly intense for the actor because they were scheduled to film the “highest page count” of all the days on set.

Kristoffer Polaha Agreed to Star in ‘The Shift’ Hours After Reading the Script

Polaha’s starring role in “The Shift” was a last-minute casting, Heasley revealed in his Facebook Live announcement, but the director said he thinks the twists and turns that led him to Polaha were meant-to-be.

“He is so enthusiastic about this role,” Heasley said. “He was the fastest actor to get back to me. I mean, we sent him that script and I think it was less than six hours later that we heard back and it was a yes. I mean, it was just that quick.”

Polaha was on the set of “A Biltmore Christmas,” which filmed throughout the month of January at the Biltmore in Asheville, when he received the script.

“He was on set, he’s currently filming that movie right now,” Heasley said on January 26. “He’s going from that movie to ours, basically with no gap in between. He was on set, he started reading the script, had it done within an hour. He just burned through it and knew he wanted to do it.”

“We’ve had a lot of actors we approached,” Heasley said of the role, saying it’s been the toughest one to cast in the film. “It’s a role that requires a lot because it is every single day. It was a little discouraging. But…I’m so glad that everybody else along the way passed so that we could get to Kris.”

“I know he’s going to absolutely knock it out of the park,” he added.