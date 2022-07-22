Lacey Chabert & Brennan Elliott on New Movie Update: ‘If You Only Knew!’

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott’s movies are a big hit among Hallmark fans. The duo leads the “Crossword Mysteries” series, and also starred together in the “All of My Heart” series of movies. The two stars recently took to Twitter to talk about the possibility of a new mystery movie or starring in another film together.

Brennan Elliott Said They Would Do 50 More ‘Crossword Mysteries’ If They Could

A fan of the “All of My Heart” movies, Ann-Brennie Forever, started the conversation by sharing a collage of photos from the film on Twitter and writing, “This 1st 📽 of the trilogy began as a rom-com & 2 ep’s followed where we followed their life experiences. We can thank @brennan_elliott, Brian & @IamLaceyChabert, Jenny for their brilliance in their heartfelt roles.”

This Sat. 7/23 11a/10c. #AllOfMyHeart @hallmarkmovie

This 1st 📽 of the trilogy began as a rom-com & 2 ep's followed where we followed their life experiences. We can thank @brennan_elliott, Brian & @IamLaceyChabert, Jenny for their brilliance in their heartfelt roles. pic.twitter.com/PYiHKWJFQe — Ann- Brennie Forever (@Ann91237283) July 21, 2022

Another fan, Emily Landis, chimed in by replying, “This movie #AOMH & the partnership of @brennan_elliott & @IamLaceyChabert as Brian & Jenny is simply iconic! 🌟🌟🌟.”

Elliott joined in on the conversation, talking about how special it is to work with Chabert.

He wrote, “I cherish our collaboration more than anything!! Blessed🙏 will always work with her and looking forward to many many more projects together. She gets to work with others as do I ,but it’s very special when we work together. Always has been always will be.”

I cherish our collaboration more than anything!! Blessed🙏 will always work with her and looking forward to many many more projects together. She gets to work with others as do I ,but it’s very special when we work together. Always has been always will be. — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) July 22, 2022

Then Chabert replied, writing, “I miss working with you so much and I hope we get the chance to work together again very soon! I’m so proud of our nine movies together!”

Elliott tweeted back, “If u only knew luv! Miss our work together too!!!! 😫😩 hopefully we can do thousands of movies together soon 😂🤭👍🙏”

If u only knew luv! Miss our work together too!!!! 😫😩 hopefully we can do thousands of movies together soon 😂🤭👍🙏 — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) July 22, 2022

Another fan, Linda Larkin, wrote, “Keep those movies coming!”

To which Elliott replied, “We will try.”

We will try — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) July 22, 2022

When Ruth Ferguson specifically mentioned “Crossword Mysteries,” Elliott wrote: “I agree Ruth. Would love to do 50 more #crosswordmysteries.”

I agree Ruth. Would love to do 50 more #crosswordmysteries — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) July 22, 2022

Another fan asked if there would be a sequel to his movie, “Christmas Melody.” Elliott replied: “Would love that too. There is a story there!”

Would love that too. There is a story there! — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) July 22, 2022

Elliott & Chabert Both Have Exclusive Contracts with Hallmark

Getting the two actors together for another movie isn’t outside the realm of possibility, considering that Elliott and Chabert both have exclusive contracts with Hallmark right now.

Chabert signed an exclusive deal in February. Crown Media revealed in a press release that Chabert has signed an exclusive deal with the network that lasts two years. Her contract includes starring in and executive producing movies, along with developing additional content for the channel and other Hallmark platforms.

Elliott’s exclusive deal was announced in March.

Elliott told Deadline about his contract: “It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years. I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

Both Elliott and Chabert have both recently worked on new movies for Hallmark. In early March, Elliott revealed his new movie to fans after he wrapped his fourth day of filming.

Chabert, meanwhile, has recently been filming in Hawaii. She’s starring in “Groundswell” opposite Ektor Rivera, Deadline revealed. This movie will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on August 21.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup