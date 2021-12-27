Lacey Chabert Shares Christmas Tribute to Her Sister Who Died

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert shared a new post about her sister, Wendy, who died just before Thanksgiving. She wrote about her on Christmas Eve, which she said was a day her sister really loved.

Chabert Said She Was Thinking A Lot About Her Sister on Christmas Eve

In an Instagram post, Chabert wrote that she was especially missing her sister, Wendy, on Christmas Eve, because it was a holiday that Wendy really loved.

Chabert wrote: “I’ve thought about my sister every minute of the day this past month, but especially tonight. She really loved Christmas Eve. We love you forever and ever and ever and miss you so much, Wendy 💜.”

Fans, friends, and colleagues joined in to show Chabert support.

Emily Hutchinson wrote: “I am thinking about you guys and holding you in prayer. I’m so sorry friend. Love you ❤️”

Chyna Carter wrote: “The Beautiful Chabert girls! ❤️ You guys are still in my thoughts and prayers, Lacey. 🙏🏾 Love you forever Sweet Wendy! May you rest in eternal peace! 😇🕊😘”

Melissa Joan Hart wrote, “Sending your entire family love and peace this week and always Lacey! ❤️❤️❤️”

Hart had previously written that Chabert’s sister was one of her dearest friends. In reply to a different Instagram post, Hart had written: “She was my dearest friend when we moved to the city and have wonderful memories of singing showtunes and the soundtracks to Bodyguard and Robin Hood at the top of our lungs in your apartment. Of taking all you little siblings to the movies and around the city. Of hanging out backstage of the many Broadway theatres you all performed in.”

Just before Thanksgiving, Chabert revealed that her sister Wendy had died unexpectedly.

Chabert wrote, “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone. We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever.”

She didn’t share her sister’s cause of death, but revealed that it was a shocking loss for her family.

Then on the night that her new Christmas movie premiered, “Christmas at Castle Hart,” she dedicated the movie to her sister.

Chabert wrote that a character in her movie, Margo, reminded her of her sister.

“In a strange twist of fate, one of the things that separates this Christmas movie from my other ones is that it actually features a beautiful relationship between two sisters,” she wrote. “While we were filming I thought about Wendy many times as the character of Margo reminded me so much of her… Wendy was the funny one. She was always the first one to have some outlandish plan that usually got us into a little bit of fun trouble and had us laughing so hard tears rolled down our cheeks.”

Chabert Still Celebrated Christmas Traditions With Her Family

Chabert shared that she was staying strong and sharing Christmas traditions with her family despite their loss.

She posted an Elf on the Shelf setup that she put together, which featured her elves on a Christmas Tree farm.

She added that their elf setups don’t always look so good. She wrote, “PS. to all my fellow parents out there…I only post the elf highlights. Our elves have been a little tired this year and have accidentally over-slept a couple days and done nothing at all. 🙈 so yes, this is an Elf highlight reel 🤣”

