Lacey Chabert Dishes on Her Favorite Leading Men at Hallmark

After more than a dozen years of starring in Hallmark mysteries, rom-coms, and Christmas movies, Lacey Chabert has worked with a wide range of leading men. When asked to name her favorite by Us Weekly in an interview published on May 28, 2023, she said it would be “terrible” to choose — but a couple of them were clearly top of mind for her.

For one, Chabet’s made sure to heap praise on Will Kemp, whom she’s working with again in “The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango,” a new mystery that premieres on June 2. But she’s also hoping to work again with others, including her nine-time co-star, Brennan Elliott. Here’s what you need to know:

Lacey Chabert Says She Thinks of Her Co-Stars as ‘Family’

Chabert, 40, has been fortunate enough to star with many of Hallmark’s leading men in her more than 30 movies for the network. In fact, she posted an Instagram photo in December 2022 from the Christmas Con fan convention with four of her co-stars — Wes Brown, Elliott, Kemp, and Paul Greene.

In the caption, she quipped, “When you run into many of your Christmas movie boyfriends at the same time😂”

When Us Weekly asked her to name a favorite, Chabert replied, “Oh, my gosh, I think it would be terrible to pick a favorite because they’re all dear friends of mine. We really are like a little family.”

She continued, “Honestly, we’re all very close. We’re very supportive of each other. And when you work at one place for so long, you feel like you become part of a family.”

Chabert did, however, name a couple of actors among the so-called “hunks of Hallmark” who were top of mind for her. Us Weekly said she noted that she’d filmed nine movies with Elliott, her co-star in the popular “Crossword Mysteries” and the “All of My Heart” series of movies, and she hopes to do more.

“I really hope he and I get to do more very soon (with him),” she told the outlet.

In July 2022, Brennan replied to rumors on Twitter that the two might pair up again for a new movie soon.

“We love working together and WOULD do 50 more together if we could,” he tweeted. “Sorry everyone but nothing solid yet but maybe in the future. I’d hope so cause I ❤️ working with her.”

Elliott also popped up as a cameo in Chabert’s “Haul Out the Holly” last year, when her character was seen watching one of his movies, “Christmas in Vienna” on TV as a fun nod to the frequent Hallmark duo.

Though fans love their on-screen partnerships, the likelihood of a sixth “Crosswords Mysteries” movie is low, given Chabert said in August 2022 that she’d love, instead, to revive their “All of My Heart” storyline and she’s moved on to another mystery series with Kemp. Though many fans have been eager for “Crosswords” to return, Elliott told the Hallmark Mysteries & More podcast in April that it wasn’t likely — and that he’s okay with it.

“Now I look at it and go, ‘Okay, if we’re not gonna do anymore, that was good,’” he said. “That was a great way to end it because we finally had the kiss, we finally got connected, and our characters obviously expressed their feelings for each other through that moment.”

In her Us Weekly interview about her top leading men, Chabert also mentioned that she and fan favorite Tyler Hynes “have done a few.” In 2021, she called Hynes an “awesome collaborator” after filming “Sweet Carolina” together for Hallmark.

Chabert told Us Weekly, “Everyone that I’ve worked with there, I’ve had nothing but good, positive experiences (with), which means the world to me. It’s quality of life, you know?”

Lacey Chabert Says Working With Will Kemp is a ‘Blast’

In the upcoming “Dancing Detective” movie, Chabert reunites with Kemp, with whom she starred in 2019’s “Love, Romance & Chocolate” and 2020’s “Christmas Waltz.”

“It was just a blast for Will and I to reconnect and to bring the story to life together again because we really enjoy working together,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s a wonderful actor, a dear friend, and I was thrilled when he asked me to be a part of this project.”

Chabert also said that filming together in Malta made the shoot particularly special.

“Malta is a character in and of itself in the movie,” she said. “Malta is incredibly beautiful. It was the first time I had ever traveled there. It was like everywhere they pointed the camera was just so breathtakingly beautiful.”

As filming on “The Dancing Detective” was wrapping up on March 15, Chabert was effusive in her praise for the cast and crew in her Instagram Stories, sharing videos just before she and Kemp filmed their last scene.

“It’s been so much fun,” she said, panning the camera to show multiple crew members as Kemp said, “Come in, everybody! It takes a village!”

Chabert agreed, “It takes an actual village, we love our village. Thank you, everybody.”