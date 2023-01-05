Lacey Chabert’s Secret Hallmark Movie Wish: ‘It’s Been a Longtime Dream of Mine’

Lacey Chabert recently revealed that one particular Hallmark project has been a longtime dream of hers. Here’s a look at the movie she would make if the opportunity presented itself.

Chabert Would Love to Make a Hallmark Movie with a Southern Focus, ‘Accents & Everything’

In an interview with Vulture, Chabert revealed the Hallmark project she’d love to make more than anything else. The idea is connected to her hometown roots.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to tell a real southern story where we have accents and everything,” she told Vulture. “…I have a few different ideas, but my favorite one is a story centered around southern characters in a ‘Steel Magnolias’ kind of way, which is one of my favorite movies. Depicting the culture of living in the South and growing up there and film it in Purvis.”

Chabert explained that she’s from Purvis, Mississippi, so she would love to film a movie in her small hometown.

“I think about how everyone in that town supported me when I was a kid when my family moved to New York and I started in the business,” she shared. “…When I moved from Mississippi, I had a very thick southern accent, which is now, as you can hear, not the case.”

Chabert Loves Making Uplifting Films

In a previous interview with Forbes, Chabert said that she loves making uplifting movies.

She said: “The thing that has become the most rewarding for me and being a part of these movies is when I meet people, the common thread is always ‘Thanks for doing something that’s uplifting. Those movies helped me while I was recovering from surgery or going through a difficult time in life.’ At this point, I kind of consider it an honor to be a part of bringing some goodness into the world.”

She added that Hallmark has been unique in giving her opportunities to work as a producer too, in addition to an actor. She said she planned to tell deeper stories in the future.

When asked if she would ever be interested in a “Mean Girls,” sequel, Chabert told Forbes that she would.

“…Sign me up,” she said. “It would be the most fun to reunite with all the crew and I think to see where these characters have gone would be so much fun – the audience would love it.”

After releasing her new Christmas movie, “Haul Out the Holly,” Chabert has been busy. She’s starring in a sequel trilogy to last year’s “The Wedding Veil” trilogy. The first new movie in the second “Wedding Veil” trilogy premieres on Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. It’s called “The Wedding Veil Expectations” and is the movie focused on Chabert’s and Kevin McGarry’s characters.

Then “The Wedding Veil Inspiration” premieres on Saturday, January 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. And finally “The Wedding Veil Journey” premieres on Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

