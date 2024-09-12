Lacey Chabert Says Hit Reality Show Wants Her to Join Cast: ‘I’m a Super Fan’

Though Lacey Chabert has mastered dance routines for two movies with fellow Hallmark star — and professionally-trained dancer — Will Kemp, the actress doubts that she could cut it on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” Producers at the hit reality show are eager for her to give it a try though, Chabert told Soaps.com on September 10, 2024.

DWTS execs have pitched Chabert “a couple of times,” she told the outlet, and though she calls herself a “super fan” of the show, she keeps turning them down, admitting that she’s “too shy” to try.

Lacey Chabert Says Dancing on Live TV Would Be Too ‘Scary’

Chabert, 40, starred opposite Kemp in 2020’s “Christmas Waltz” and in 2023’s mystery “The Dancing Detective,” which both required Chabert to spend time training with choreographer Jean-Marc Généreux.

“He has this really amazing ability to make you believe in yourself and to believe that you can do it,” she told Southern Living before “The Dancing Detective” premiered, adding that she had a “great time learning the tango and the fox trot” despite the routines feeling “very complicated.”

“I still find the dancing very intimidating to be honest,” she told the outlet.

That’s one of the reasons Chabert is nervous about the prospect of joining DWTS, she told Soaps.com, describing herself as “a nervous dancer.”

“I love the show so much,” she said. “I’m like a super fan of the show. I’ve enjoyed doing it for movies and I learned a routine, but it was actually a big fear I had to overcome.”

Adding the aspect of dancing on live TV “makes it a lot more scary,” Chabert told the outlet.

“The answer is still no,” she concluded. “I love this show, but I’ll just watch from home.”

Lacey Chabert Just Launched Her Own Reality Show

Chabert may not be interested in appearing on DWTS, but she did just launch her own reality show. Her first-ever unscripted series, “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert,” premiered on September 10 as part of Hallmark’s launch of its rebranded streaming service, Hallmark+.

“It was a challenging transition,” Chabert admitted to Collider days before the show’s debut. “I’ve never done unscripted before, and I’m used to a script and a character, and to be myself and to not have a script was a completely different experience.”

In the series, Chabert works with event planners Lisa Friedman and Marisa Laine to create over-the-top surprise parties in just three days for real-life heroes. And though she loved getting to meet and celebrate people doing wonderful things in their communities, she had to get used to rolling with the punches when certain details went awry, she told Us Weekly.

“It’s unscripted and so while there is a plan, things don’t always go according to that plan,” she told the outlet. “You just go with the flow and make the best of it, and everything worked out just as it was meant to be.”

The first episode of “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert” was released on Hallmark+ on September 10 and the second became available to stream on September 12. Additional episodes will premiere each Thursday, Hallmark said.