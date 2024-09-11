Lacey Chabert’s Daughter Asks Candid Question About ‘Mean Girls’ Role

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert recently shared a sweet story with fans.

Chabert has been doing films with Hallmark for years, and she recently launched a new show for the network. While promoting the new Hallmark series, “Celebrations,” she stopped by the “Today” show for a chat. Co-host Hoda Kotb asked whether Chabert had ever been approached by fans using the word “fetch.”

The word is tied to Chabert because of her character in the movie “Mean Girls.” Chabert revealed that her daughter had been curious about the word being brought up by multiple fans over the years and asked her mom about it.

Lacey Chabert’s Daughter Was Confused by Fans Bringing up ‘Fetch’

Chabert played the character of Gretchen Weiners in the original “Mean Girls,” which was released in 2004. The movie also starred Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, and Rachel McAdams, among others.

In one scene of the movie, Chabert’s character uttered the phrase, “That is so Fetch.” McAdams’ character of Regina George became annoyed by hearing the phrase.

“Gretchen. Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen. It’s not going to happen,” Regina admonished.

Ever since then, even though the movie came out 20 years ago, fans will sometimes reference the phrase and scene when running into Chabert.

During the September 9 episode of “Today,” co-host Hoda Kotb asked Chabert if people stop her on the street and mention the “fetch” catchphrase.

Chabert replied that when her 8-year-old daughter Julia was younger, she would express her confusion over that happening. “She was, like, ‘What is ‘fetch’? Why does everyone say that to you?'”

The Hallmark star explained that Julia delved into the situation a couple of years ago.

Julia asked her mother, “Mom, do other people watch these movies that you’re in?” Chabert recalled telling her daughter, “Yes, baby, they’re not just for you.”

Fans Loved the ‘Mean Girls’ References

During another part of Chabert’s “Today” visit, Kotb asked if Julia ever uses the “fetch” phrase with her mom.

Chabert told Kotb and “Today” co-host Jenna Bush Hager that Julia has seen most of the movie “Mean Girls.” The viewing wasn’t her idea, though. She explained her husband had let Julia watch it when she wasn’t around.

After Julia watched the movie, Chabert recalled she returned home from work one day and her daughter said, “Mom, I didn’t know your name was Gretchen Weiners…now I know why people say ‘fetch’ to you.”

Fans got a kick out of Chabert’s stories.

“Now make her a co-conspirator. Whenever a fan says ‘fetch,’ the kid should roll her eyes and tell them to stop trying to make fetch happen,” one fan suggested on Instagram.

Another fan commented, “Fetch! Gretch is the GOAT of fetch! ❤️😂”

“Love Lacey 😍, she’s so fetch, nah seriously I always did wonder how old her daughter would be when she first asked Lacey what fetch means haha,” someone else added.

A separate fan commented, “That is adorable, Lacey!”

A comment posted via the “Mean Girls” Instagram page read, “Fetch is for everyone. 😌💖”

In the “Mean Girls” subreddit, someone joked, “Seems like she made fetch happen, after all.”