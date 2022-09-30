Lacey Chabert Follows in Candace Cameron Bure’s Footsteps With Big New Move

Great American Family star Candace Cameron Bure recently congratulated Lacey Chabert after the Hallmark star made a big change and is now following in Bure’s footsteps.

Bure Congratulated Chabert on Launching a Clothing Line

Bure congratulated Chabert on launching a brand new clothing line. Chabert’s new clothing line is with HSN. Bure has had her own clothing line with QVC.

Chabert shared the exciting news in an Instagram video. She wrote that having a clothing line is a dream come true for her. It’s a “loungewear exclusive to @hsn” she said, adding that she planned to be promoting it live on HSN.

Bure replied enthusiastically, writing, “YAAASSSS!!!!!!! Been waiting for this!!!!”

Chabert replied to Bure, “thank you friend!!!!💜”

Other colleagues and followers chimed in to congratulate Chabert.

Danica McKellar wrote, “How awesome!!”

Alison Sweeney wrote, “Amazing!!!!!”

Erin Krakow wrote, “Congrats! So exciting!”

Paul Greene had a longer message, writing jokingly: “Congrats love!!!! I’m starting my own line too and it’s only super Deep V t shirts and cowboy shirts that have non working buttons on the top two buttons it’s gonna be called PG 1979 🔥 😂. I need these emojis because you are so trusting.”

Andrew Walker joked, “It’s times like these I wish I was a woman.”

Chabert replied, “haha! There are some matching family pjs coming your way for the holidays!”

She shared a photo from her collection in another post.

You can see Chabert’s entire collection here. Her current pieces include a “Mommy & Me” set of tiered dresses, a two-piece henley sleep set, weekender leggings, a two-piece dreamy cardigan PJ set, a comfy chic hooded jacket, a cozy brushed tie-front top, a luxe French terry jumpsuit, and a “Mommy & Me” set of terry pullovers. Many of the selections come in multiple colors.

Bure has had a clothing line with QVC for quite some time. You can see her full line here. She often posts about it on social media.

Her new pieces include a striped balloon-sleeve cardigan available in two different colors. Her line includes pants, sleepwear, sweaters and cardigans, vests, dresses and skirts, blouses and other topics, blazers and jackets, coats, fashion sets, accessories, and more.

Lacey Chabert’s Christmas Movie This Year Is With Wes Brown

Lacey Chabert’s Christmas co-star this year is Wes Brown, Variety reported. The movie is called “Haul Out the Holly” and premieres on November 26 on Hallmark.

The synopsis reads: “Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.”

Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, and Stephen Tobolowsky also star.

Chabert shared a photo from the set and wrote, “You’ve never met an HOA like this one!”

She said it took three weeks to make the movie and she already misses all her co-stars.

Jonathan Bennett replied, “I can’t wait to wear my exclusive Lacey Chabert Collection from HSN while I watch this movie.”

Chabert wrote back, “pictures pls. There are some holiday PJs coming your way!”

