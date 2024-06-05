Lacey Chabert Joins Great American Pure Flix Lineup

Lacey Chabert is starring in a Christmas movie on Hallmark this season and a Christmas movie on Netflix. Another movie of hers has just been announced as being part of Great American Pure Flix’s lineup for June.

The Rom-Com Will Begin Streaming June 27

Great American Pure Flix has acquired the rights to stream a 2014 movie that Chabert starred in opposite Patrick Moore called “Christian Mingle.”

The streaming platform announced the news on its Instagram account, writing: “June just got a lot brighter 🌟 ‘Christian Mingle’, the classic 2014 romcom starring Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Patrick Moore, starts streaming on June 27th!.”

A number of Hallmark stars who now appear in Great American Family movies replied with excitement about the news.

Danica McKellar wrote, “❤️❤️.”

Candace Cameron Bure replied with, “🥰.”

Jen Lilley wrote, “Oh my gosh!!!!🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

A fan wrote, “YES Lacey belongs on GAPF🥰.”

The Classic Film Was Released in 2014 & Recently Acquired by the Streaming Service

This move does not mean that Chabert is joining the Great American Family network. The movie was first released in 2014, according to IMDb, and has simply been acquired by Great American Pure Flix for streaming. It had a limited theatrical release in 2014, Dove reported. In early 2015, the movie aired on UpTV and was released on DVD in January 2015, according to Uproxx.

Something similar happened when a Jodie Sweetin movie aired on Great American Family in 2023. However, in the case of Sweetin’s film, it was a new, original movie premiering on the TV network after GAF acquired it, rather than an older movie being acquired.

The Movie Has Been Available on a Number of Streaming Sites

The movie’s synopsis reads: “A marketing executive tries to find Mr. Right on a Christian dating website. When impressing her dream guy ends in disaster, Gwyneth gets in touch with her spiritual side.”

It’s been available on a number of streaming sites. You can currently rent it on Amazon Prime or watch it on Tubi. Nine years ago, UpTV advertised the movie’s release.

As of the time of this article’s publication, Chabert has not commented on the acquisition.

Great American Family Joined Pure Flix Last Year

In June 2023, Great American Media merged with the streaming service Pure Flix.

In September 2023 in a press release, Great American Media shared that Pure Flix’s name was changing to Great American Pure Flix. They noted that this means Great American Media’s brands include the cable network Great American Family, Great American Living, Great American Adventures, Great American Community, Great Americna Pure Flix, and an upcoming service called Pure Flix FAST.

The press release noted: “Through a 2023 merger, Pure Flix is now the streaming arm of Great American Media, the leading provider of wholesome family-friendly and inspirational movies and programs. Combined with Pure Flix’s longstanding faith and family focus, Great American Pure Flix is the best of both worlds with more new movies, programs, and Christmas movies all year long.”

Bill Abbott, CEO and president of Great American Media told Deseret News that Great American Pure Flix is focused on supporting “faith and family.”

“And then from there, it’s telling stories where people are encouraged: they’re uplifted, they feel good about their family, they feel good about their faith, they can have something that helps them through challenging times,” he said.

Abbott, the former CEO of Crown Media Holdings (now called Hallmark Media), the parent company of Hallmark, left Crown Media in June 2021.

Great American Pure Flix is available in the United States and Canada.

