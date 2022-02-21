Lacey Chabert Commits Exclusively to Hallmark with Multi-Picture Deal

While many Hallmark stars have recently signed deals with GAC Media, Lacey Chabert has just committed herself to an exclusive relationship with Hallmark. She signed a multi-year deal with Crown Media Family Networks.

Her Exclusive Deal Will Last for Two Years

Crown Media revealed to Heavy in a press release that after starring in films with the channel for more than 10 years, Chabert has signed an exclusive deal with the network that lasts two years. Her contract includes starring in and executive producing movies, along with developing additional content for the channel and other Hallmark platforms.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement:

Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars. In addition to shining on screen, Lacey is a prolific behind-the-scenes creative partner, developing and executive producing many of our highest-quality, most-beloved projects. She inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about – the transformational power of love and making people feel good – and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire, and touch our audience.

Chabert also said about the deal:

My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers. I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.

When Chabert shared the news on her Instagram feed, she wrote: “Making these movies with @hallmarkchannel has brought such joy to my life. I’m deeply grateful for the journey to continue! Thank you so much for your support 🤍.”

Many Hallmark Stars Have Signed Deals with GAC Family

Many Hallmark stars have recently signed deals with GAC Family. Jessica Lowndes signed a non-exclusive contract for a four-picture deal.

Danica McKellar signed an exclusive contract with GAC. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, McKellar said that part of what drew her to GAC Family was the freedom and collaboration involved in their movies.

Jen Lilley & Trevor Donovan have also signed multi-picture deals. In an interview with Sportsology, Lilley revealed that her pregnancy played a role in her decision to join GAC Media.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Donovan said he plans to continue pitching ideas to GAC Family and he’ll be making at least two new movies for the network in the coming year.

Her ‘Wedding Veil’ Movies Have Broken Hallmark Viewing Records

According to the press release, Chabert developed, executive produced, and starred in “The Wedding Veil” trilogy that just finished airing. The first movie in the series was the second-most-watched non-holiday movie among households with women ages 18+.

Heavy previously reported that her first “The Wedding Veil” movie outperformed all the Hallmark movies of 2021, including the Christmas movies, in terms of live viewers. Second was “Christmas at Castle Hart” with 3.31 million live viewers, which also starred Chabert. Third was “My Christmas Family Tree” with 3.27 million live viewers.

According to ShowBuzzDaily’s numbers, “The Wedding Veil” received 3.394 million live viewers, and hit .29 in the 18-49 demographic (and .39 specifically for women in the 18-49 demographic.) These live numbers are higher than the top 10 Hallmark movies of 2021.

The second movie was the most-watched cable TV program in the week of its release among women ages 18+. The stats on the third movie aren’t yet out, since it just aired on February 20.

