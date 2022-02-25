Lacey Chabert & Other Hallmark Stars Speak Out on Ukraine

Lacey Chabert and other Hallmark stars are speaking out about the war in Ukraine, sharing their thoughts on what is happening on the other side of the world.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine after Russia President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in a late-night televised broadcast, The New York Times reported. Shortly thereafter, live stream videos showed bombings and explosions in Ukraine. On February 25, AP reported that Russian forces were closing in on the capital of Ukraine after hitting cities and military bases with numerous airstrikes. AP described the attack as “Europe’s largest ground conflict since World War II.”

Lacey Chabert Said, ‘My Heart Is So Heavy’

In an Instagram story, Chabert wrote, “My heart is so heavy for the people of Ukraine and anyone in harms way. Praying for protection and peace. 💔”

Chabert just finished starring and executive producing the Hallmark “The Wedding Veil” trilogy.

Tyler Hynes Shared a Quote from Carl Sagan

Tyler Hynes shared a quote on his Instagram story from Carl Sagan about how wars over land shouldn’t happen if you take time to think about the vastness of the universe.

Sagan’s quote reads: “That Earth as photographed by Voyager 1 from 6 billion km. Think of the rivers of blood spilled by all those generals and emperors so that, in glory and triumph, they could become the momentary masters of a fraction of a dot.”

Hynes stars in numerous Hallmark movies, including “It Was Always You,” “Roadhouse Romance,” and more. He’s starring in “Always Amore” this spring.

Alexa PenaVega Said She’s Standing With Ukraine

In an Instagram story, Alexa PenaVega wrote, “We are standing with our friends in Ukraine.”

Alexa and her husband David PenaVega have starred in many Hallmark movies, including the “Picture Perfect Mysteries” series.

Candace Cameron Bure Said She Was Heartbroken

Candace Cameron Bure said she was heartbroken. In an Instagram story, she talked about how she had been crying her eyes out, and spoke about how her faith was sustaining her.

Bure recently starred in Hallmark’s “The Christmas Contest.” She’s one of the most prolific stars on The Hallmark Channel.

Andrew Walker Shared a Video About Ukraine

In his Instagram story, Andrew Walker shared a video that showed a father saying goodbye to his daughter after he decided to stay behind and fight in Ukraine.

Walker recently starred in Hallmark’s hit Christmas movie, “My Christmas Family Tree.”

Holly Robinson Peete Asked Her Followers to Pray for Ukraine

Holly Robinson Peete shared a photo and a video on Instagram of what was happening in Ukraine, asking her followers to pray. “I don’t wanna study war no more,” she wrote with the hashtag #prayforukraine. Her followers replied that they felt the same. One person wrote, “This is horrific.”

Peete also shared a video from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on her Instagram story.

She shared a screenshot on her Instagram story that read, in part, “This is an attack on the very principle of Democracy which is a disaster for any free citizen of this world!”

She also shared former President Barack Obama’s statement on Ukraine.

Peete starred in Hallmark’s Christmas movie, “Our Christmas Journey,” which was partly inspired by her real-life experiences with a child with autism. In addition to her many Hallmark movies, she also starred in a Hallmark reality series.

Loretta Walsh Said She Was Standing with Ukraine

Loretta Walsh from “When Calls the Heart” posted that she was standing with Ukraine. Many of her friends and followers replied that they felt the same.

Andrew Cooper Shared a Heartbroken Post

Andrew Cooper shared a heartbroken emoji and the Ukrainian flag. He also shared a donation link on his Instagram story. Cooper starred in “Christmas at the Palace” and “Royal Hearts.”

