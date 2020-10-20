Lacey Chabert & Her Husband Keep Things Private

Lacey Chabert and her husband David Nehdar have been married for nearly seven years and they still fervently believe in keeping their privacy. Chabert is a favorite among Hallmark fans, frequently appearing in movies year-round. But she still likes to keep her family out of the public eye.

Her Husband Prefers To Stay Out of the Public Eye

Chabert is known by Hallmark fans for playing a single woman who finds love unexpectedly. But she already found her own real-life love many years ago. In the true fashion of a Hallmark movie, she and Nehdar were married just days before Christmas on December 22, 2013.

I'm starting off 2014 as a Mrs! Over the holidays, my best friend & love of my life…we became husband & wife! #soblessed #love — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) January 3, 2014

Nehdar isn’t a celebrity himself and he prefers to stay out of the spotlight. She told People that relationships are hard enough without getting tons of people involved, so they keep their lives private. She said: “He’s not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible.”

In fact, Nehdar is so private that when Chabert first announced her marriage, she didn’t even reveal his identity, USA Today reported.

When Chabert shared the photo below from one of her movies, she said fondly that it reminded her of her own real-life wedding.

And here’s a photo of her real-life wedding, as her father walked her down the aisle:

They Have a Daughter, Julia

Chabert gave birth to daughter Julia Mimi Bella in September 2016. She named her daughter after her mom, Julie, because the two have always been very close, she told People.

Chabert once shared that her daughter is pretty sassy. She said she put her in a timeout and Julia pretended to cry. But when she turned back around, little Julia was laughing at her and mocking her, People reported. Julia told her: “I liked it. I like time out.”

She recently posted on Instagram: “While my daughter Julia is very much her own person, she also loves to copy me. She sometimes even asks for us to wear matching outfits! I know this phase won’t last forever, so I’m enjoying every second of it.”

This Christmas season, Chabert is starring in not one but two Christmas movies. She’s starring in The Christmas Waltz on The Hallmark Channel and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

