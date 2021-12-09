EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Lacey Chabert Talks About Her Next Hallmark Movie

Lacey Chabert has played a lot of different roles on the Hallmark Channel — a heartbroken widow (“The Color of Rain”), an investigative journalist (“Family for Christmas”), and a crossword puzzle editor (“Crossword Mysteries”) to name a few.

In her most recent Hallmark film, “Christmas at Castle Hart,” Chabert’s character is playing a role herself, impersonating her former boss as she helps a friendly earl plan the perfect Christmas gala in an Irish castle. If the plot sounds a little out there, the cast’s performances bring the film back down to earth. At its core, “Christmas at Castle Hart” is about family, leaps of faith, and showing the people you care about who you truly are.

Heavy had a chance to catch up with Chabert about “Christmas at Castle Hart,” her new Hallmark movie coming out in January, and her plans for the holiday season.

Chabert Stayed at a Castle While Filming Her Latest Hallmark Movie

“Christmas at Castle Hart” was filmed on location in County Clare, Ireland. It was Chabert’s first time visiting the country and although she was only there for three weeks, her living quarters were like something out of a fairytale. The 39-year-old “Crossword Mysteries” star stayed in the turret of Dromoland Castle, the exterior of which can be seen throughout the film.

“I’d walk to work, literally walk downstairs…it was quite magical,” Chabert told Heavy, adding that she can’t wait to visit Ireland again, partially because, “the people were so nice.” Some of Chabert’s co-stars were Irish natives themselves, including Stuard Townsend who plays her love interest and Aoife Spratt who played his sister.

Chabert revealed to Heavy that when the cameras are rolling, she’s often the first one to break into giggles, especially when there’s pressure to stay serious. “I’m always the one to laugh,” she said. “Ali (Hardiman) who played my sister is so funny so she made me laugh quite a bit.”

The Hallmark star said her favorite scene to film was the gala towards the end of the movie. “It’s always fun when you get to do those big scenes, it’s like a big wedding,” she said. Although Chabert did a bit of Irish dancing in the film, she says she didn’t have to do much prep in advance. “My character isn’t supposed to know what she’s doing and kind of trying to learn on the spot so whether it was planned or not, that’s what we ended up doing,” Chabert said, laughing. “We were learning five minutes beforehand.”

Chabert’s Next Hallmark Movie Premieres On January 8

Hallmark fans won’t have to wait long for Chabert to grace their TV screens again — she’s starring in an upcoming trilogy called “Wedding Veil” along with other Hallmark regulars Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser.

“Each of our characters has their own story and own film and then we appear as friends in all three movies,” Chabert explained to Heavy. The first film of the trilogy premieres on January 8, 2022, and focuses on Chabert’s character. The second and third films will air in February.

“It’s about a magical wedding veil that not only does its magic in romantic relationships but it really serves a purpose in the friendship, in the sisterhood of the girls,” Chabert said. “I have such respect and admiration for both Ali and Autumn and we’ve become really great friends through this process.”

We asked Chabert, who helped develop the “Wedding Veil” trilogy, what she thinks the key ingredients for a great Hallmark movie are. “A little romance never hurts,” she said. “But most importantly I think it’s just about the human connection whether that be a romantic connection or a family connection or a connection to a certain holiday. It’s about leaving people feeling good and uplifted and adding a bit of goodness to the world.”

Chabert’s Holiday Plans

This holiday season, Chabert is taking a road trip to see family in Palm Springs and visit Disneyland with her daughter, 5-year-old Julia. The “Mean Girls” actor told Heavy that her daughter has been asking her to add reindeer antlers and a Rudolph nose to the family car.

One of Chabert’s favorite Christmas Eve traditions is to pile into the car and drive around looking at Christmas lights. “It’s something I did as a kid and something I do with my daughter now,” she said. “It’s part of the reason I was so excited to partner with Kelley Blue Book and Auto Trader because so many of our family’s traditions revolve around being in a car.”

Families like Chabert’s who are traveling this holiday season can visit the Holiday In Drive website for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader’s winter weather travel tips and advice. “They’ve created some really great car care tips and playlists because a good road trip requires a good playlist,” Chabert said.

