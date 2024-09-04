Lacey Chabert Spills on Uncomfortable Kissing Scenes With Hallmark Hunk

Though the romantic scenes between Lacey Chabert and Kevin McGarry‘s characters in Hallmark Channel‘s popular “Wedding Veil” movies looked magical and meaningful to fans, the co-stars just revealed things were less than picture-perfect behind the scenes.

On September 1, 2024, Hallmark’s streaming service Hallmark Movies Now — which will morph into the new Hallmark+ on September 10 — posted and later deleted a YouTube interview with Chabert and McGarry, during which they laughed about their physically uncomfortable kissing scenes, given their extreme difference in heights.

The interview was part of fellow Hallmark star Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s new Hallmark+ talk show, “VIP Movie Pass,” which will feature interviews and games with the stars of 10 different popular Hallmark rom-coms. In the since-deleted video, her chat with Chabert and McGarry was interspersed throughout the original “Wedding Veil” movie from 2022.

But on September 3, that version of the video was removed and replaced with just “The Wedding Veil” movie — still available to watch in its entirety on YouTube, but without the “VIP Movie Pass” segments.

During the interview with Mowry-Housley, which will likely reappear exclusively on Hallmark+ beginning on September 10, Chabert — who is 5’2 — and McGarry — whose IMDb page says he measures “6’2 and 1/4” — stood up to reveal their height discrepancy, laughing about the awkward tricks they employed to try to make their kissing scenes work on screen.

Kevin McGarry Hilariously Demonstrates His Stance for Kissing Scenes With Lacey Chabert

When Chabert was asked by Mowry-Housley what she learned about McGarry working with him on the “Wedding Veil” movies, she replied, “How genuinely funny Kevin is — so funny, so nice, and also so very tall he is!”

“So that was the first thing I noticed when you guys were together on screen,” Mowry-Housley exclaimed, pointing to their height difference. “I thought it was just so adorable, the way Lacey would look up at you.”

“I had like four double chins going on every time,” McGarry quipped, staring at his lap. “This is my face on the internet now, looking down!”

“Yeah, I would wear my tallest heels that we could possibly find,” Chabert interjected, “and it would still be like, ‘Bring in an apple box! Stand on a large apple box!'”

McGarry then admitted, “I’d spread legs a little bit, too, to put myself down. On a wide (angle) it would have looked ridiculous.”

“Insane,” Chabert laughed. “Yeah, there were many scenes where you were standing like that! It was a really good workout for the legs.”

Once Mowry-Housley convinced Chabert and McGarry to stand up and demonstrate their height difference, they recalled one particularly awkward kissing scene when Chabert nearly fell off her apple box.

“Remember there was one point where we were in the museum and I kind of started to fall,” she said to McGarry while laughing, “and you looked like a little baby shark, like, swimming to me! I could not stop laughing!”

Lacey Chabert Says Kevin McGarry Frequently Got Her in Trouble With Their Director

During a Facebook Live Chabert and McGarry did before “The Wedding Veil” first aired in early 2022, the two talked about how much fun they had filming together.

“We laughed a lot, and you also really enjoyed making me laugh right before we rolled,” Chabert said, “and you’re able to stop laughing and I’m not! So you got me in trouble with our director quite a few times. That was excellent.”

Laughing about what a hard time they gave director Terry Ingram, Chabert laughed, “I just remember him yelling from off-screen, ‘Can you guys give me something I can use now please!?”

In 2023, Chabert and McGarry co-starred in the fourth movie in the series, “The Wedding Veil Expectations.” During their sit-down with Mowry-Housley, she asked if there was any chance of Hallmark revisiting the characters.

“Gosh, I would love to see what these characters are up to,” Chabert replied. “I mean, I think the veil just has to continue to be passed down and work its magic.”

Alison Sweeney, who plays one of Chabert’s besties in the movies along with Autumn Reeser, echoed that sentiment in April, when she told Us Weekly, “We certainly as actors pitched Hallmark, like, our ideas for what could go next. I’m always hopeful that there could be more.”