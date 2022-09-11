Lacey Chabert Lost Her Hearing After Recent Medical Emergency

While sharing behind-the-scenes stories from filming the Hallmark movie “Groundswell,” Lacey Chabert revealed that she had a medical emergency and temporarily lost her hearing in one ear. After months of recovery, she’s finally getting back to normal.

Her Ear Drum Ruptured Just Before Filming ‘Groundswell’

In the comments replying to one of her Instagram videos, Chabert revealed the problems she had after her ear drum ruptured.

The revelation started when Dina O’Sullivan replied to her post and wrote, “At Christmas con you mentioned you couldn’t do much cuz of swimmers ear. So I was curious how this worked.”

Chabert replied, ” yes, unfortunately I ruptured my ear drum prior to filming while swimming and had to have surgery. I’m 2 months post surgery now and finally getting my hearing back 🙏🏻”

O’Sullivan replied that she was thankful Chabert was getting her hearing back, but the recovery sounded long. Then another follower, Elaine, replied that the same thing happened to her and she had to have a tympanoplasty, but now she’s almost back to normal.

Chabert replied, “so glad you’re better! It was a hard recovery! Thank goodness for talented ear surgeons 🙏🏻.”

Chabert had previously referenced her ear surgery before attending Christmas Con. In an Instagram story, she wrote, “I had ear surgery three weeks ago. If you come up can you come up to this side?” In her video, she indicated that she was talking about her right-side, TV Shows Ace reported.

She’s Filming a Christmas Movie

Chabert’s now busy filming a Christmas movie, so her ear likely healed up quite a bit before she got on a plane.

On her Instagram stories in late August, Chabert shared a photo of all the luggage she was taking with her as she set off to film. Her first caption read, “On the road again. Goin places that I’ve never been.”

Lacey Chabert is on her way to film her next Hallmark holiday title. "6 suitcases, 5 carry-ons, 4 unicorns, 3 person family, 2 more carts of luggage not pictured can only mean one thing…1 Christmas movie to make. Can't wait to get started." 📸 https://t.co/drIW9BE3aS pic.twitter.com/XibUW58PLm — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 13, 2022

In a second photo, she wrote, “1 Christmas movie to make!! Can’t wait to get started and tell you all about it very soon.”

While she hasn’t revealed much about her movie, she did share that it was hard to be away from her daughter on her first day of school.

In February, Chabert signed a two-year, exclusive deal with Hallmark.

Chabert said in a statement about the deal:

My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers. I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.

Her recent “Wedding Veil” trilogy for Hallmark was a big hit. According to ShowBuzzDaily’s numbers, the first “The Wedding Veil” movie clocked in with 3.394 million live viewers, and hit .29 in the 18-49 demographic (and .39 specifically for women in the 18-49 demographic.) Those live numbers are higher than the top 10 Hallmark movies of 2021.

