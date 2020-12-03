‘Mean Girls’ Star Dishes on Sequel

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert recently spoke about her upcoming projects and her recent Mean Girls reunion. Chabert was asked about the possibility of Mean Girls sequel and what that would mean for her. She was more than ready to talk about her excitement about the movie and the people she had filmed with. Here’s what you need to know.

Chabert Said She’d Love To Be Part of a ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel

In the interview with Access Daily, Chabert talked about her 15th-anniversary Zoom reunion with other cast members from Mean Girls. Chabert was asked about a comment Lindsay Lohan had made on a podcast. Lohan had said that something new involving Mean Girls might be in the works.

Chabert said:

Oh my goodness. I mean, to be very honest, I don’t know what that thing is, but I would join that group of people wherever they were, wherever they were doing. It was so nice for us to see each other. I think that was the first time since making the movie that we had all been together in that way. And you know, I think a lot of times I got a little teary-eyed and reminiscing about it. When you go through an experience that has as many fond memories as that one has, and you create something that people are talking about to this day with such enthusiasm and love, it’s a very special thing that bonds you. So of course I’d love to revisit that character. For now, catching up with them on Zoom was awesome.

During her interview, she was also asked about her upcoming movie, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

“It’s a mystery within a Christmas movie,” Chabert said. She said that her character is dealing with the loss of her mother and all the characters have found themselves with a secret invitation to stay at the same location.

“They find out that their lives are all interconnected and they realize that they need each other in their journey…,” she said. “And I love the message for this movie for me is that, you know, an unexpected kindness from a stranger can change the trajectory of your life.”

She also talked about her own family traditions and told Access Daily that she’s making things as special as she can for her family, including bringing back “Elfie,” their family’s Elf on the Shelf.

Chabert is married to David Nehdar and they had a daughter, Julia Mimi Bella, in September 2016.

Lindsay Lohan Said Something Is in the Works for ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan spoke on the podcast The OG MAMA D and said about a Mean Girls sequel: “Oh, I mean, I know that they’re gonna do something, but I just don’t know exactly what yet and it would be an honor to be a part of it, obviously,” Cosmopolitan reported.

She said that she and the rest of the cast still get along great and they love catching up. She said the Zoom reunion was especially fun.

“It was really fun to do the catching up all together [at] the reunion because it felt like – and they didn’t air part of this – but it felt like we had all just seen each other the day before,” she said.

In April, speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Lohan said she was trying to get a call with Tina Fey, Chabert, and director Mark Waters to try to get a sequel made, BIllboard reported.

She added: “That would be my dream to come back and film a sequel to Mean Girls.”

The sequel could talk about what the characters are up to now that they’re out of college.

Rachel McAdams had also said that she would like to play Regina Georga again and talk about what she’s up to now, Billboard reported.

And yes, technically a Mean Girls 2 movie already was made in 2011. This was a sequel that aired on ABC Family starring a different cast. It doesn’t reference the original Mean Girls movie.

