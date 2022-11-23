Late Night Host Says He’ll Appear in Hallmark Movie with Lacey Chabert

During Lacey Chabert’s recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the comedian revealed how “obsessed” he is with her Hallmark movies. Flattered by his enthusiasm, Chabert extended an invitation to appear in one of her next films for the network and Fallon, who’s starred in and filmed cameos for many feature films, was thrilled by the idea. Here’s how it all unfolded…

Jimmy Fallon Tells Lacey Chabert He’s Seen All of Her Hallmark Movies

When Chabert appeared on “The Tonight Show” on November 21, 2022, to promote the upcoming release of her newest Hallmark Christmas movie, “Haul Out the Holly,” Fallon said he was “so psyched” to have her as a guest.

The two talked about the possibility of a sequel to her iconic 2004 movie with Lindsay Lohan, “Mean Girls,” which Chabert said she’d love to do, adding that people use her catchphrase from the film — “that is so fetch” — with her every day.

When the conversation turned to the Hallmark Channel, Chabert told Fallon she’s been in 33 movies for the network. The crowd gasped and Fallon replied, “I’ve seen all of them! And you are fantastic!”

“Have you really? You’re so kind,” Chabert replied, and then said, “You know what…do you want to be in one?”

As Fallon’s eyes widened, she continued, “I have some stuff next year. Like, I would love to be in one with you.”

“Yes! I would love to be on Hallmark, are you kidding?” Fallon responded as the crowd cheered. “Yes, let’s make this happen!”

Chabert laughed, “Let’s do it! Why not!?”

It’s not such a far-fetched proposal, given that Fallon has starred in multiple feature films as an actor and, since taking over “The Tonight Show” in 2014, has made numerous cameos in films. In addition, the comedian revealed he truly is a Hallmark fan.

“I watch them with my dad. He likes them too,” Fallon told Chabert. “I watch them with my wife, too. And I watch it by myself. I just love…I’m obsessed. I’m obsessed!”

Lacey Chabert Says Most of Her Hallmark Movies Are Filmed in Just 15 Days

During her appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon asked Chabert why she thinks Hallmark movies are so popular.

“I think now more than ever, like, we just need some goodness in the world,” she said. “And it’s like, people sit down in their living rooms for two hours, they give you their time. And they’re left feeling uplifted. And, you know, it’s joyful. That’s why I love being a part of them.”

Chabert added that it’s an “honor” starring in so many Hallmark movies because fans share with her “all the time” that the movies bring people together, whether it’s a husband and wife watching or a family tradition.

Fallon circled back to Chabert revealing she’s filmed 33 movies for the network over the last 12 years. According to IMDb, her first was “Elevator Girl” in 2010, but she didn’t star in another until 2012’s “Matchmaker Santa.”

“But how do you do 33? What’s the schedule like?” Fallon asked.

“Oh my word. Okay, so the schedule is fast and furious,” Chabert told him. “We do them in 15 days. And it’s…yeah, it’s really long days and sometimes they air like two months after we filmed it.”

When Fallon asked if she’s really filming in the far-off places where some of the movies are set, Chabert replied, “Yes, oftentimes we are. I’ve been in Belgium. I did one in South Africa — that was amazing.”

Fallon revealed he’s a big fan of Chabert’s “Wedding Veil Trilogy” films, telling his audience they’re three of the most-watched Hallmark movies of all time. Chabert then shared major news about the trilogy, announcing that three more “Wedding Veil” movies are coming — with the first to premiere on January 7, 2023.

But first, her next Christmas movie, “Haul Out the Holly” is set to debut on the Hallmark Channel on November 26 at 8 pm Eastern / 7 pm Central. Despite having starred in 12 Christmas movies for the network, this marks the first time Chabert’s done a Christmas movie that’s a comedy. The film co-stars Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, and Ellen Travolta, who Chabert called “these amazing people who just made me laugh all day.”