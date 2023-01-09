Lacey Chabert Teases Possible Musical & ‘Really Fun’ Hallmark Projects

Lacey Chabert’s second “The Wedding Veil” trilogy is already a hit among Hallmark fans after the first movie in the new set premiered on January 7. But the Hallmark star has other intriguing projects in mind, and recently promised that fans will really enjoy them too.

Chabert Would Love to Be in a Musical

In an interview with ET Online, Chabert said she would love to be in a musical in the near future. More specifically, she’d love to have a role in the upcoming “Mean Girls” musical film, which is based on the “Mean Girls” movie she starred in. Chabert played the role of Gretchen Wieners in the original film, which premiered in 2004.

After the success of a Broadway musical based on the movie, a musical feature film is now being planned, ET Online reported. Renee Rapp — who stars as Regina in the Broadway musical — is already cast to also play Regina in the movie.

Chabert said she would “absolutely” love to have a cameo role in the musical film.

“I’d love to know what Gretchen’s up to these days,” Chabert added.

However, Chabert said she wasn’t sure who would be the right choice to play Gretchen in the new movie. She said Ashley Park of “Emily Paris” has done a great job in the role of Gretchen for the Broadway musical.

Chabert Has Some ‘Really Fun’ Projects Planned With Hallmark

In an interview with ET Online, Chabert teased some upcoming projects with Hallmark and said fans would find them “really fun.”

“We have some other really fun things planned, which I wish I could tell you about,” she told ET Online. “But it’s stuff that the audience is gonna be really excited about… The stuff that we have coming up, I think the audience is gonna love it.”

She said part of her inspiration came from spending time with fans this past year.

“I got to spend a lot of time with people who watch the movies and [are] fans of the movies…” she said. “To have this one-on-one time with the people that actually tune in, it meant so much to me to hear people tell me their stories of what the movies actually mean to them and I just cherish that experience.”

In an interview with Forbes, Chabert said she had an idea for a reality show that she’d love to do for Hallmark, which would involve her in a role both in front of and behind the camera.

In an interview with Vulture, Chabert also revealed that she’d love to do a movie connected to her hometown roots.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to tell a real southern story where we have accents and everything,” she said. “…I have a few different ideas, but my favorite one is a story centered around southern characters in a ‘Steel Magnolias’ kind of way, which is one of my favorite movies. Depicting the culture of living in the South and growing up there and film it in Purvis.”

Chabert also told Vulture that she plans to stay with Hallmark for a long time.

She said: “I see myself being a lifer as long as I’m inspired by the stories and as long as they’ll have me. I have ideas for 50 more. I hope this is just the beginning.”

